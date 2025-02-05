Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new premium national carrier and LIV Golf, the world’s first global golf league, announced a major multi-year partnership. The agreement, unveiled today by Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas and LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, marks Riyadh Air’s ongoing commitment to sports, one of its key focus areas, and will encompass comprehensive sponsorship across the LIV Golf League.

Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, and Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm were also in attendance for Tuesday’s announcement, bringing together some of the biggest stars in golf to commemorate the League’s new partnership.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with LIV Golf, a league that is transforming the sport of golf with its exciting format and commitment to growing the game globally,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our values of innovation, excellence, and community engagement, and the growth plans for both organizations are hugely positive for the future. Having five legends of the game here today at Riyadh Airport in the presence of our first-ever aircraft and attempting a very special challenge that we will reveal in the coming days, shows our inventive approach to aviation and sport.”

Scott O’Neil, CEO of LIV Golf said: “We are proud to tee off the 2025 LIV Golf season with an innovative and forward-thinking partner in Riyadh Air. This partnership shares a commitment to delivering a best-inclass experience for golf fans around the world. We both have a bold vision and ambitious plans with a long runway of success ahead.”

Starting this week with the League‘s season-opening event at the Riyadh Golf Club, the multi-year agreement will see Riyadh Air join the LIV Golf League as an official partner. The collaboration covers a range of benefits across the calendar’s 14 global events in nine countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe and North America including on-course branding, hospitality, TV placement and more that will regularly feature the airline in front of a prominent on-course and global TV audience.

Set to launch services in 2025, Riyadh Air is committed to providing a world-class travel experience that greatly enhances connectivity to and from Riyadh. The airline has already partnered with several sports clubs and federations including Atlético de Madrid, Concacaf, the WTA Finals in Riyadh, and today is proud to add LIV Golf to its ranks. Riyadh Air believes that sports have the power to bring people together and inspire them to achieve their dreams and is proud to provide fans with unforgettable experiences locally and globally.