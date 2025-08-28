Rosewood Calistoga presents a new vision for the California wine country

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the latest addition to the brand's portfolio, Rosewood Calistoga and Rosewood Residences Calistoga. Opening in 2027, the cultivated hillside estate will invite new and boundless discovery of the iconic California wine country.

Envisioned as a living ecosystem where experimentation is embraced and rejuvenation takes shape, Rosewood Calistoga will offer a reimagined wine country retreat and residential enclave shaped by the land, legacy and lifestyle of this particular locale. A place where a simpler rhythm informs a lightness of being and centers on what matters most – time spent in good company. Here, Napa Valley is both backdrop and guide, a host welcoming a sense of wonder.

Design in Dialogue with People and Place

Nestled across 118 acres of Calistoga’s forested ridgeline, set within lush forestry and steps from the heart of a charming downtown, Rosewood Calistoga will express a design ethos that connects people to place. Design studio Atelier Marsh will carry forward the legacy of the renowned architect Ed Tuttle, who set the original vision for the property. Across the resort’s 129 guestrooms, suites and residences as well as its many shared spaces, understated forms will follow the lay of the land and echo the textures of the ridgeline while interiors will harmonize modern refinement with the warmth of wine country living. Conceived to reflect the terroir as the seasons turn, the design will draw on natural materials and locally inspired motifs to shape spaces that support contentment and community.

Endless Discovery Through Taste and Togetherness

Life at Rosewood Calistoga will be lived in tune with a collective – growers, artisans, residents, all those who rest here for a while. The bounty of the destination and those who care for it will shape the entirety of the guest experience. Local provenance will inform the resort’s culinary outlets, which will celebrate ingredients freshly harvested each morning from its own gardens alongside those of cherished farms and wineries across the region. The signature restaurant will champion this earth-to-table approach with an ever-evolving menu comprising freshly picked produce, organic and free-range meats, and sustainably harvested Pacific seafood. An intimate cocktail bar will spotlight masterful mixology and a wine program worthy of the destination, while a poolside eatery will offer relaxed dining with sweeping vineyard views. Beyond dining, the resort will cultivate moments of connection and delight through immersive experiences, from cooking workshops to starlit vineyard dinners, all designed to honor Napa’s legacy and inspire a sense of discovery amongst both visiting guests and long-term residents. The seasons will inspire these rituals of gathering, fostering a meaningful sense of presence, purpose and belonging.

Regenerative Experiences Inviting Exploration of Self

The joy and ease of wellbeing will be conjured through the awakening of the mind, body and spirit. Asaya®, Rosewood’s integrative wellness concept, will ground guests within the destination and within themselves through guided treatments and therapies designed for clarity, intention and renewal. With the forest as its backdrop, the haven will comprise six treatment rooms, an outdoor garden, hydrotherapy experiences, and a fitness center. Additional amenities will include two pools, with one reserved for adults and the other welcoming families, and a Rosewood Explorer’s children’s club. More than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space will accommodate gatherings of all kinds, a gracious guest facilitating shared stories and lifted glasses.

Contemporary Hillside Living, Rooted in Calistoga

Nestled in a forested hillside and overlooking Napa Valley, Rosewood Residences Calistoga is an intimate collection of just 20 private villas and 13 homesites. Surrounded by forest and vine, each residence follows the natural ridgeline, blending modern refinement with understated natural materials. Similarly to the hotel, the design vision maintains a strong connection to the land while introducing a fresh, contemporary sensibility. Every detail reflects the forms, textures, and rhythms of nature, evolving with the seasons. Owners enjoy access to signature Rosewood amenities, including Asaya, curated culinary offerings, and the local ecosystem of Calistoga, along with exclusive privileges through the Rosewood Reserve program. This is a rare opportunity to embrace a calm, authentic lifestyle and return to what matters most.

“We are proud to unveil Rosewood Calistoga, where every element is thoughtfully curated to celebrate Napa Valley’s renowned culinary heritage and distinguished viniculture.” says Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “Through our Sense of Place philosophy, we will continue to prioritize our commitment to excellence by offering innovative experiences and fostering meaningful connections.”