Rusutsu Resort Tech and Kamori Kanko team up to meet evolving challenges in Japan’s ski industry

With the rapid evolution of the Japanese ski industry in the face of changing global tourism trends, Rusutsu Resort Tech (RRT) and Kamori Kanko Co Ltd have teamed up to develop a new business model for the sector.

This new model seeks to prioritise regional economic revitalization, environmental conservation, and improvements to the quality of life for local residents whilst ensuring sustainable growth for the industry.

The parties involved plan to deliver a more innovative approach that transcends conventional development methods.

By integrating local expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a sustainability-first philosophy, the initiative aims to transform Rusutsu Resort into a model for next-generation ski and tourism destinations.

RRT CEO and Kamori Kanko president Hisatake Kamori said: “This initiative is the culmination of over a decade of vision, two years of strategic planning, and one year of dedicated preparation. Our goal is to position Rusutsu Resort as a business hub and a platform for regional revitalization. This is more than just resort development: it is about forging long-term partnerships that create new value and drive sustainable growth.”

So, what’s the difference?

Unlike traditional resort expansions driven solely by developer-led investments, this initiative encourages businesses, local stakeholders, and innovators to collaborate in shaping the region’s future.

The overall objective is to create a new, sustainable resort ecosystem based on co-creation, where economic growth, environmental conservation, and community well-being are seamlessly integrated.

To achieve this, RRT and Kamori Kanko: established five key pillars: Environment, Tourism, Health, Education, and Economy.

These pillars will serve as the foundation for a new regional revitalisation business model.

Through co-existence with the local community, the initiative will drive sustainable development while promoting regional economic growth, environmental protection, and improved living standards for local residents.

This initiative seeks to provide a roadmap for the healthy growth of Japan’s ski and tourism industries, ensuring that local communities derive tangible benefits from these developments.

A considered outcome

Through this new business model, RRT and Kamori Kanko aim to establish a benchmark for sustainable resort development in Hokkaido and beyond.

This initiative is expected to become a new standard for responsible tourism development both in Japan and internationally.

By strengthening partnerships with local governments, RRT and Kamori Kanko are working to build a new framework for regional development.

By fostering long-term collaboration, the initiative seeks to enhance the value of tourism destinations, creating a sustainable resort city that attracts visitors from around the world.

The ultimate goal is for Rusutsu Resort to become a globally recognised model of balanced development, where environmental conservation, economic growth, and community well-being are harmoniously integrated.