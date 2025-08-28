Ryanair to operate new route from Birmingham to Tirana

Ryanair has announced a new route from Birmingham to Tirana for Summer 2026. From April 2026, the low-cost airline will be operating the route from Birmingham Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tirana, Albania's vibrant capital, offers a diverse mix of history, culture, and modern charm. The city is known for its colourful buildings, vibrant street art, and welcoming atmosphere. Key attractions include Skanderbeg Square, the Et'hem Bey Mosque, and the fascinating Bunk'Art museums, which provides insight into Albania’s history. Visitors can also discover the beauty of the nearby Adriatic coastline with stunning sandy beaches and charming seaside towns.

The new route is part of Ryanair’s new three-aircraft base at Tirana - a significant €300 million investment that will supply over 3,000 jobs and provide 10 new European routes from the Albanian capital. Further growth at the Tirana base is also scheduled over the next five years.

Ryanair’s Summer 2026 Tirana flights from Birmingham are available to book now at ryanair.com.

Commenting on the new route, Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director at Birmingham Airport said: “We’re delighted that Ryanair is expanding its presence at Birmingham Airport next summer with the scheduled service to Tirana, a vibrant city renowned for its rich culture and varied history. This new route will provide our customers with the chance to discover the sights of the Albanian capital and the stunning nearby Adriatic coast, whilst also supporting our connectivity to southeast Europe.“