 Ryanair to operate new route from Birmingham to Tirana

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Ryanair to operate new route from Birmingham to Tirana

Airlines and Aviation
UK

Ryanair has announced a new route from Birmingham to Tirana for Summer 2026. From April 2026, the low-cost airline will be operating the route from Birmingham Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays. 

Tirana, Albania's vibrant capital, offers a diverse mix of history, culture, and modern charm. The city is known for its colourful buildings, vibrant street art, and welcoming atmosphere. Key attractions include Skanderbeg Square, the Et'hem Bey Mosque, and the fascinating Bunk'Art museums, which provides insight into Albania’s history. Visitors can also discover the beauty of the nearby Adriatic coastline with stunning sandy beaches and charming seaside towns.

The new route is part of Ryanair’s new three-aircraft base at Tirana - a significant €300 million investment that will supply over 3,000 jobs and provide 10 new European routes from the Albanian capital. Further growth at the Tirana base is also scheduled over the next five years.

Ryanair’s Summer 2026 Tirana flights from Birmingham are available to book now at ryanair.com.

Commenting on the new route, Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director at Birmingham Airport said: “We’re delighted that Ryanair is expanding its presence at Birmingham Airport next summer with the scheduled service to Tirana, a vibrant city renowned for its rich culture and varied history. This new route will provide our customers with the chance to discover the sights of the Albanian capital and the stunning nearby Adriatic coast, whilst also supporting our connectivity to southeast Europe.“

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Ryanair to operate new route from Birmingham to Tirana

Ryanair has announced a new route from Birmingham to Tirana for Summer 2026. From April 2026, the low-cost airline will be operating the route from Birmingham Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays. 

Tirana, Albania's vibrant capital, offers a diverse mix of history, culture, and modern charm. The city is known for its colourful buildings, vibrant street art, and welcoming atmosphere. Key attractions include Skanderbeg Square, the Et'hem Bey Mosque, and the fascinating Bunk'Art museums, which provides insight into Albania’s history. Visitors can also discover the beauty of the nearby Adriatic coastline with stunning sandy beaches and charming seaside towns.

The new route is part of Ryanair’s new three-aircraft base at Tirana - a significant €300 million investment that will supply over 3,000 jobs and provide 10 new European routes from the Albanian capital. Further growth at the Tirana base is also scheduled over the next five years.

Ryanair’s Summer 2026 Tirana flights from Birmingham are available to book now at ryanair.com.

Commenting on the new route, Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director at Birmingham Airport said: “We’re delighted that Ryanair is expanding its presence at Birmingham Airport next summer with the scheduled service to Tirana, a vibrant city renowned for its rich culture and varied history. This new route will provide our customers with the chance to discover the sights of the Albanian capital and the stunning nearby Adriatic coast, whilst also supporting our connectivity to southeast Europe.“

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas