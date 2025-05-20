Travel Daily Media

Sabre Hospitality tech to showcase Japan’s Minacia to global travel agents

This partnership will significantly boost global visibility for the Japanese hotel chain

Hotel Technology
Japan
Sabre Hospitality formally signed an agreement with rapidly emerging Japanese hospitality brand Minacia Co, Ltd. 

Sabre Hospitality formally signed an agreement with rapidly emerging Japanese hospitality brand Minacia Co, Ltd. 

The deal further strengthens Sabre Hospitality’s presence in the Japanese market, and enables Minacia to showcase its properties and offers to a global network of travel agents and their clientele.

Sabre Hospitality’s senior vice-president and global manager for community sales Frank Tampert declared: “We’re proud to support Minacia’s growth strategy. By choosing our GDS and Channel Connect solutions, Minacia is well-positioned to reach new customers and offer seamless booking experiences to travel agents and travellers globally.”  

What the agreement entails

Minacia joins a growing number of hospitality brands in Japan, and across the world, who have chosen Sabre Hospitality’s reservation and distribution technology to grow their business.  

Under the agreement, Minacia will list its hotel inventory on Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), including Sabre’s global travel marketplace, as well as connect to Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) through Sabre Hospitality’s Channel Connect, making its properties easily bookable worldwide.  

Minacia operates 38 hotels across major Japanese cities, including the renowned Hotel Wing International brand and Tenza Hotels, and has plans to expand further.  

Minacia CEO Kaz Shimojima said: “Since opening our first Hotel Wing in 1990, we have been expanding our hotel and restaurant business nationwide, evolving our unique concept of a synergy between food and lodging. The origin of the word Minacia is the phrase ‘everyone happy,’ so we’re excited to be able to bring our unique hospitality concept to a wider global audience through Sabre Hospitality, giving us the opportunity to welcome more guests from around the world.”  

