Saudi Arabia’s Travel Boom: 60 Million Visitors and a New Wave of Luxury Tourism

Saudi Arabia’s tourism engine is in full throttle. The Kingdom welcomed 60.9 million visitors—both local and international—in the first half of 2025, with total tourism spending crossing SAR 161.4 billion (US$43 billion). The numbers mark a 4 percent jump from the same period last year, reflecting the country’s growing appeal as both a religious and leisure destination, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism.

The average stay reached 6.7 nights for international tourists and 18.6 nights for domestic travellers. Leisure, shopping, and sports trips made up the bulk of travel motivations, followed by religious visits and family holidays. Makkah and Madinah remained the top drawcards for inbound travellers, while Riyadh and the Eastern Province dominated domestic tourism. Egypt, Pakistan, and Kuwait emerged as the top three markets sending tourists to the Kingdom, followed closely by India and Indonesia. Hotels accounted for 43 percent of total stays, while furnished apartments and private residences remained popular among local travellers.

The robust growth in visitor numbers comes as Saudi Arabia continues to roll out new tourism products and experiences under Vision 2030. In recent weeks, the Kingdom introduced its first-ever cruise-ship regulations to open the Red Sea for year-round voyages, and launched Super Yacht Arabia, a campaign to position the Red Sea as the next global yachting hotspot. Elsewhere, Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district is enjoying renewed attention, drawing crowds during events such as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while major international hotel brands continue to sign new management deals in Riyadh and along the Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy is paying off—not just in numbers but in jobs and investment. According to the General Authority for Statistics, employment in the tourism sector rose by 4 percent in early 2025, mirroring the country’s steady progress toward becoming one of the world’s most dynamic travel destinations. With new attractions, mega-projects, and a clear focus on high-value tourism, Saudi Arabia’s story is no longer just about pilgrimage—it’s about transformation, experience, and global ambition.