Saudia Champions Sports through SPL

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting sports tourism and fostering cultural exchange through global sporting collaborations. As part of its ongoing initiatives to promote Saudi Arabia as a vibrant and multifaceted destination, Saudia recently extended an exclusive invitation to Indian football talent Payal Ramesh Basude, a young and promising goalkeeper who has represented India internationally. During her visit, Payal attended a Saudi Pro League (SPL) match played between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad in Jeddah and witnessed footballers including like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema playing against each other.

She also explored Jeddah’s cultural and leisure highlights, including the Historic Al-Balad district, Jeddah Corniche, Red Sea Mall, Museum of Islamic Arts, and Jeddah Yacht Club.

Saudi Pro League (SPL), home to 18 competitive clubs such as Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ahli, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing football leagues globally. With Saudi teams like Al-Hilal defeating Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup and Al-Ahli winning the 2025 AFC Champions League, the Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a global sporting hub.

During her visit, Payal also had the opportunity to experience Saudia’s Business Class, gaining firsthand insight into the airline’s world-class service and comfort — including lie-flat seats, curated dining, and access to the elegant Alfursan Lounge.

Adding to the experience, she was given a special tour of Saudia’s Prince Sultan Aviation Academy, where she learned about the airline’s advanced pilot training programs, aviation technology, and commitment to innovation — reflecting Saudia’s leadership in shaping the future of Saudi aviation.

Saudia’s commitment to sports goes far beyond football. The airline has been a key supporter of several high-profile international events, including Formula E, The Saudi Cup (equestrian), boxing championships, E-World Cup, and Riyadh Season—a multi-sport and entertainment festival that features global events such as tennis and esports. Many of these initiatives align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy, boost tourism, and establish the Kingdom as a leading destination for sports and entertainment.

Through these efforts, Saudia is not only promoting sports tourism but also opening doors for cultural dialogue and inspiring young athletes—particularly women—to explore new opportunities in the world of sports.

As Saudi Arabia’s gateway to the world, Saudia remains dedicated to connecting cultures, celebrating shared passions, and shaping the future of travel through meaningful partnerships in sports and beyond.