 Saudia Joins the World Travel Market 2025 in London

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Saudia Joins the World Travel Market 2025 in London

Showcasing its latest innovations and services in guest experience

World Travel Market
UK

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, participated at the World Travel Market 2025 (WTM), hosted in London, United Kingdom, from November 4 to 6. The event is one of the world’s leading travel and tourism events, bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the globe.

Through its interactive pavilion (Stand No. S8-520), Saudia highlighted the key pillars of its ongoing transformation strategy, including fleet expansion, network growth, and enhanced guest experience. The airline also showcased its latest digital innovations designed to optimize operational efficiency and elevate the travel experience.

For the first time, visitors to the Saudia pavilion got the opportunity to explore a selection of products from “SV by Saudia”, the airline’s newly launched fashion and lifestyle brand introduced recently during Riyadh Fashion Week, a step that reflects Saudia’s commitment to showcasing Saudi creativity on the global stage.

As part of its presence, Saudia spotlighted the services of Saudia Hajj & Umrah, showcasing a new era of integrated offerings designed to elevate the pilgrimage experience, from planning the journey to every aspect of the spiritual visit.

This participation reflects Saudia’s commitment to playing an active role in major global events as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing initiatives that elevate the guest experience and contribute to the growth of tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah sectors.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Saudia Joins the World Travel Market 2025 in London

Showcasing its latest innovations and services in guest experience

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, participated at the World Travel Market 2025 (WTM), hosted in London, United Kingdom, from November 4 to 6. The event is one of the world’s leading travel and tourism events, bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the globe.

Through its interactive pavilion (Stand No. S8-520), Saudia highlighted the key pillars of its ongoing transformation strategy, including fleet expansion, network growth, and enhanced guest experience. The airline also showcased its latest digital innovations designed to optimize operational efficiency and elevate the travel experience.

For the first time, visitors to the Saudia pavilion got the opportunity to explore a selection of products from “SV by Saudia”, the airline’s newly launched fashion and lifestyle brand introduced recently during Riyadh Fashion Week, a step that reflects Saudia’s commitment to showcasing Saudi creativity on the global stage.

As part of its presence, Saudia spotlighted the services of Saudia Hajj & Umrah, showcasing a new era of integrated offerings designed to elevate the pilgrimage experience, from planning the journey to every aspect of the spiritual visit.

This participation reflects Saudia’s commitment to playing an active role in major global events as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing initiatives that elevate the guest experience and contribute to the growth of tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah sectors.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top