Saudia Joins the World Travel Market 2025 in London

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, participated at the World Travel Market 2025 (WTM), hosted in London, United Kingdom, from November 4 to 6. The event is one of the world’s leading travel and tourism events, bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the globe.

Through its interactive pavilion (Stand No. S8-520), Saudia highlighted the key pillars of its ongoing transformation strategy, including fleet expansion, network growth, and enhanced guest experience. The airline also showcased its latest digital innovations designed to optimize operational efficiency and elevate the travel experience.

For the first time, visitors to the Saudia pavilion got the opportunity to explore a selection of products from “SV by Saudia”, the airline’s newly launched fashion and lifestyle brand introduced recently during Riyadh Fashion Week, a step that reflects Saudia’s commitment to showcasing Saudi creativity on the global stage.

As part of its presence, Saudia spotlighted the services of Saudia Hajj & Umrah, showcasing a new era of integrated offerings designed to elevate the pilgrimage experience, from planning the journey to every aspect of the spiritual visit.

This participation reflects Saudia’s commitment to playing an active role in major global events as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing initiatives that elevate the guest experience and contribute to the growth of tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah sectors.