Savour the occasion: Superb Sunday brunch at Le Meridien Bangkok Surawong

There are few pleasures more civilised than a well-spent Sunday — a leisurely morning that folds gently into an afternoon of good company and even better food. In Bangkok, a city not exactly short of grand hotel brunches, one venue has quietly redefined what that experience can be.

Tucked into the rich cultural tapestry of Surawong Road, Le Méridien Bangkok Surawong offers a fresh, refined take on the weekend ritual with its signature Beyond Brunch — a culinary celebration where indulgence is savoured slowly, not served at speed.

Beyond Brunch is not about excess. It is about excellence. It is about slowing down to taste the moment, one exquisite bite at a time. In a city that moves at breakneck speed, Le Méridien Surawong has dared to whisper instead of shout — and in doing so, it has redefined what Sunday means.

As someone who has lived in Bangkok for over 30 years and eaten my way through countless brunch buffets from Sathorn to Sukhumvit, I can say with some authority that this one stands apart. Not for the quantity — but for the quality, clarity of vision, and the art of hospitality.

At Le Méridien Surawong, brunch is served degustation-style, with an astounding choice of 47 tasting plates brought directly to your table.

Choose from:

SOUPS & BISQUES • CLASSIC CAESARS •

TARTARE TREASURES • THAI FAVOURITES •

LATEST RECIPE JAPANESE RICE BOWLS •

FROM THE OVEN • EUROPEAN CLASSICS •

PASTA PERFECTION • SEAFOOD DELIGHTS •

GRIDDLE • BEEF & PORK SELECTION •

SWEET TREATS • LE SCOOP

There’s no scrambling around chafing dishes or dodging the oyster queue — here, you sit back and let the flavours come to you.

And what flavours they are. The menu is a confident blend of Thai finesse and European culinary technique:

▫️Crispy golden foie gras, duck roll, mango salsa

▫️Hokkaido scallop, black truffle purée, red wine sauce & beurre blanc

▫️Salmon, Ikura Salmon roe, cucumber, New Zealand avocado

▫️Westholm wagyu prime striploin, onion, carrot, potato

▫️Cajun lamb chop, garlic confit, mashed potato, broccolini, shredded nori

Even the sweets are served with flourish:

▫️Fresh strawberries, vanilla gelato, crispy brioche

▫️Golden caramelized Cavendish banana parfait

Every dish is plated with intention, with careful attention to temperature, texture, and presentation — something rarely achievable in your typical buffet line.

But it’s not just the food that defines Beyond Brunch. It’s the sense of place.

The hotel sits at the heart of Surawong, one of Bangkok’s most storied neighbourhoods. Once the city’s colonial-era entertainment and hospitality quarter, Surawong was home to Bangkok’s first theatres, jazz lounges, and fine dining rooms. It was where East met West — not only in architecture, but in attitude.

That heritage still hums through the streets today. Historic shophouses nestle beside contemporary galleries, and a short walk from the hotel takes you to Charoen Krung’s creative quarter or into the lanes of Silom’s old commercial core. It’s a district that has fed the city — quite literally — for over a century.

Le Méridien Surawong honours this legacy with its bold, contemporary design and deep culinary credibility. Inside, the hotel’s public spaces are curated with striking Thai art and sculpture, echoing the creative spirit of the neighbourhood.

At the centre of it all is Dieter Ruckenbauer, the hotel’s General Manager and a true hospitality craftsman. With decades of experience across Europe and Asia, he has brought a sense of purpose and poise to the hotel’s food and beverage programme. Beyond Brunch is the hotel’s signature statement — a reflection of thoughtful dining and meaningful hospitality.

“We wanted to go beyond the usual,” Dieter says, “To move past the excess of buffet culture and create something slower, more intentional. Brunch should be something you remember — not just something you consume.”

And he’s right. There’s something deeply satisfying about this experience. You’re not overwhelmed. You’re not exhausted. You’re nourished — mind, and spirit.

⸻

Beyond Brunch isn’t just a meal. It’s a mood.

It’s Bangkok brunch, done beautifully.

Savour the flavour. Savour the occasion. Savour the good life — Beyond Brunch.

⸻

BEYOND BRUNCH | LE MÉRIDIEN BANGKOK SURAWONG

📍 40/5 Surawong Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok

🕛 Every Sunday | 12:00–15:00

📧 Reservations: service.lmbkk@lemeridien.com

📞 +66 2 232 8888

🌐 www.lemeridienbangkoksurawong.com