Seabourn and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises combine their two best small-ship voyages

Seabourn and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises jointly announced a new partnership that enables them to offer a trip combining two of their most popular small-ship itineraries.

Consumers and agents will now be able book Venice and the Mediterranean Sea, a 2026 package that brings together Uniworld’s immersive Venice and the Jewels of the Veneto cruise aboard the one-of-a-kind Super Ship La Venezia, with seven nights on board the exquisite Seabourn Quest sailing the Adriatic and Grecian Gems between Venice and Athens.

It is the first time that ultra-luxury river and ocean cruise brands have collaborated to offer two distinct yet complementary cruises within one package.

Both ships offer the refined all-inclusive luxury, highly personalised service, elegant surroundings and engaging onboard entertainment for which both companies are renowned.

The partnership comes following Uniworld-commissioned customer research that showed 85 percent of its customer base had also experienced ocean cruising, with Seabourn featuring highly as a favoured brand.

A suite of supporting assets will be available to agents including a dedicated digital brochure and a video blog from the team at the Posh Travel Blog which brings both experiences to life in fantastic detail.

A storied first for both brands

Uniworld’s managing director for the UK and Europe Chris Townson commented: “Bringing together river and ocean cruise is a global first for the luxury cruise space, and we are beyond excited to be delivering this new opportunity to guests and agents. Our research told us that there is lots of crossover between Uniworld and Seabourn guests, so it makes absolute sense for us to deliver a package that offers the best of both worlds. Now they can enjoy the exceptional service, beautifully intimate ships and enriching travel experiences that both brands offer in one seamless trip. It’s part of Uniworld’s continued strategy to offer river cruise and more, complementing our growing collection of longer, immersive itineraries that include stays in iconic hotels, luxury river cruising and private rail at the very highest level.”

Seabourn vice-president for UK and EMEA Lynn Narraway added: “It’s a real pleasure to be partnering with our friends at Uniworld, a brand whose values, service and product are so aligned to our own. This is a such a fantastic proposition for travel partners and their clients. We’re offering the finest river and ocean cruising available in one trip, fully commissionable, inclusive of flights and with assets and bespoke collateral that will really help agents to sell it. We encourage all our partners to embrace this opportunity for 2026, as we anticipate this will sell really quickly!”

Mark your calendars

The 15-day itinerary is on offer on two dates in 2026: 5th July and 30th August.

In both cases, the itinerary will showcase the very best of Venice and the Venetian lagoon, including the colourful islands of Burano, Mazzorbo and Torcello with included experiences such as an exclusive, after hours VIP visit to St Mark’s Basilica and a sommelier-led private wine pairing at Dominico di Baglio, one of the oldest wine estates in Europe.

Guests will then be transported via private coach directly to Seabourn Quest, a mere 20-minute drive away, for their sailing to Athens via Croatia, Montenegro and the Greek Islands.

Highlights include the easy-going charm and exquisite seafood of Croatia’s Vodice; the dramatic approach into the walled town of Kotor, surrounded by mountains; and the Venetian influences and fortress views in Nafplion, one of Greece’s most picturesque ports.

There is also the option to add Uniworld’s new three-day extension in Slovenia, staying at the sublime Intercontinental Hotel in Ljubljana, and including a visit to the iconic Lake Bled, the awe-inspiring Postojna Caves and an intimate visit to a local bee farm to sample the honey and even make a beeswax candle.

Key inclusions

Prices for Venice & the Mediterranean Sea start from £6,499 per person sharing a Classic cabin / OceanView suite, including return flights, 14 nights’ all-inclusive cruising and transfers.

The programmed activities are also included during the seven-night stay on the Super Ship La Venezia. An early booking discount is available until 30th September 2025, making the introductory offer £5,849.10 per person sharing.

On the other hand, the 18-day Slovenia, Venice & the Mediterranean Sea itinerary costs from £7,499 per person sharing in a Classic cabin / OceanView suite, with an introductory offer of £6,749.10, also valid until 30th September 2025.