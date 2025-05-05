SeaLink reveals new developments at 2025 Australian Tourism Exchange

SeaLink Marine & Tourism revealed a host of new experiences, tours, and investments at the recently concluded Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) 2025 in Brisbane.
As one of Australia’s leading marine transport and tourism providers, SeaLink continues to offer unparalleled access to some of the country’s most stunning destinations.
With a focus on both domestic and international markets, SeaLink showcased its commitment to creating unforgettable travel moments across Australia’s coastlines, islands, rivers, and heritage-rich landscapes.
Showing off the best of Australia
SeaLink chief executive Donna Gauci remarked at the event: “Our mission is to connect people with Australia’s most unique and beautiful places sustainably and meaningfully. From new product offerings and infrastructure upgrades to immersive cultural experiences, we’re continuing to innovate and invest in ways that invite more travellers to discover the brilliance of our backyard.”
SeaLink general manager of global sales and distribution Richard Doyle added: “ATE is an exciting opportunity to showcase the breadth and diversity of SeaLink’s tourism offerings to the world. We’re proud to collaborate with our global travel trade partners to boost visitation to Australia, create unforgettable memories, and share meaningful stories—both ancient and contemporary.”
With a footprint spanning six states and territories, SeaLink Marine & Tourism continues to redefine how travellers connect with the places and cultures that make Australia extraordinary.
New developments in 2025
- $57 Million Investment in Two New Kangaroo Island Ferries – Two purpose-built, state-of-the-art ferries, Wanggami and Ruwi, will launch in 2025. These larger, more accessible vessels will significantly increase passenger and vehicle capacity, enhancing connectivity to Kangaroo Island.
- Daily Departures + Tours – SeaLink offers daily ferry services and a range of day and multi-day tours on Kangaroo Island, providing access to some of the world’s best beaches, wildlife encounters, local produce, and eco-certified experiences across the island.
- Captain Cook Cruises Celebrates 55 Years – Captain Cook Cruises is marking its 55th anniversary with special sailings, events, and giveaways throughout 2025. Highlights include premium dinner cruises and sightseeing sailings offering front-row views of the city’s most iconic sights.
- Vivid Sydney 2025 with The Jackson – Luxury vantage point cruises aboard The Jackson offer the ultimate way to experience Vivid Sydney, with front-row views of the harbour’s iconic light installations. Guests enjoy premium dining, curated cocktails, and uninterrupted panoramic views from Sydney’s most elegant on-water venue.
- New Sunset Premium Dinner Cruise – An elevated evening experience showcasing Sydney’s culinary and scenic offerings, featuring a curated menu with locally sourced ingredients and expertly paired wines, all while guests enjoy stunning sunset views over the Harbour.
- New Indigenous Tours
- Kangaroo Island (Ngarrindjeri Country) – Led by Ngarrindjeri elder Mark Koolmatrie, this full-day cultural tour explores Dreamtime stories, sacred sites, bush tucker, and traditional medicines—offering a deeper understanding of the Island’s ancient landscapes and First Nations heritage.
-
- North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) – Launching soon, this half-day tour led by Matt Burns, a proud Noonuccal and Nughi man of the Quandamooka People, features storytelling, bush tucker, didgeridoo and dance demonstrations, as well as traditional skills passed down through generations.
-
- Illumina on K’gari (Fraser Island) – Queensland’s first permanent light and projection show has captivated more than 11,400 guests since its launch last year. Set at Kingfisher Bay Resort, this after-dark experience blends nature, storytelling, and technology. No two nights are the same, with the display responding to the island’s natural surroundings and weather for a uniquely atmospheric show.
- Expanded Product in the Whitsundays
- Red Cat Adventures – Offers even more ways to explore the Whitsundays, including fast boat and catamaran day sails to Whitehaven Beach and the reef. Guests can also learn about local reef restoration and marine conservation efforts during their journey.
-
- Whitsunday Jetski Tours – Award-winning tours through the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, guided by experts. Guests can go at their own pace to experience an adrenaline filled ride or slow down to take in the breathtaking scenery.
- Perth – River Cruises expansion – Swan Valley Wine Cruise and Dinner experiences will now run twice weekly—Friday and Saturday—during peak periods. A new High Tea option is also available on Perth to Fremantle sailings, offering guests a relaxed and indulgent riverside experience.
- Tiwi by Design Tour Returns – The Northern Territory’s premier Indigenous art and culture experience recommences in April 2025. This immersive tour offers guests the unique opportunity to explore the Tiwi Islands, engaging with local artists and learning about the Tiwi people’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, and contemporary art—with a hands-on art experience and souvenir to take home.
- North Queensland MOUA Snorkelling Day Tour – The Ocean Sentinels at John Brewer Reef’s Museum of Underwater Art (MOUA) experience is a must-see! Guests embark on a snorkelling day tour to the Reef to explore the stunning Ocean Sentinels underwater sculpture trail and learn about reef conservation efforts and the vibrant life in the Great Barrier Reef.
- Eco-Certification Milestones – SeaLink Marine & Tourism’s Queensland businesses, including Red Cat Adventures, Whitsunday Jet Ski Tours, K’gari/Kingfisher Bay Resort, K’gari Day Tours, Magnetic Island, and South East Queensland, have earned Eco and Advanced Ecotourism Certifications, along with Best of Queensland accolades. Nationwide, we also champion sustainability through conservation efforts on Kangaroo Island, Rottnest Island beach clean-ups with Containers for Change, and Seabin programs in Sydney Harbour.