 SeaWorld Yas Island to host its biggest sleepover event

SeaWorld Yas Island to host its biggest sleepover event

The upcoming sleepover is set to delight both kids and grownups alike

Theme Parks
Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi invites kids aged seven to 12 and their parents to its biggest ever Sleepover Event.

The World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park is holding the event from Saturday, 21st June to Sunday, 22 June, offering a night filled with unmatched fun, exploration and learning for the whole family.

As part of this exclusive experience, the Marine Life Theme Park will be open just for the event attendees who will be joined by SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s Zoological Education team for an exciting, guided adventure.

During this unique weekend experience, they will learn incredible facts about marine life, meet charismatic ocean-inspired characters,  and participate in crafts, exciting games and activities.

Plus, they get an early preview of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s Electric Ocean Festival even as they enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience sleeping in exclusive marine animal underwater viewing areas through the park.

The thrill of sleeping with sea life

Guests will be asked to come in between 5:00pm and 6:00pm, just before the Marine Life Theme Park closes to the public, after which, they’ll have the entire Marine Life Theme Park to themselves. 

The evening kicks off with a thrilling lineup of exclusive activities, followed by a magical dinner set against the breathtaking backdrop of the One Ocean globe. 

The next morning, guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast before bidding farewell at 9:00am to the marine friends they’ve made during this unforgettable sleepover adventure.

Each ticket is priced at AED 975 and admits 1 adult + 1 child and AED 488 for each additional child. Yas Annual Pass Holders can enjoy a discounted ticket price of AED 650 for 1 adult and 1 child and AED 325 for each additional child. 

Ticket prices include a pizza dinner, continental breakfast, and access to all the fun activities in-between.

As part of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of marine life advocates with the “Admission with a Mission” initiative, every visit to the Marine Life Theme Park supports the ongoing conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

Due to high demand and limited availability, guests are recommended to book ahead to secure their spot, and that a general admission park ticket is not included for this experience.

Most Read
Most Read
