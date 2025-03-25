AIME 2025 is a testament to the enduring value of face-to-face connection and the power of shared experiences. It requires commitment, perseverance and resilience to organise an event of this scale. Balancing the diverse needs and expectations of our various stakeholders – from exhibitors and buyers to attendees and sponsors. Cadre feels that it was the incredible passion and dedication of the AIME team that kept her motivated.

In an interview with TDM, Silke Calder, Event Director, Talk2 Media & Events shares more about making AIME 2025 a success.

Travel Daily Media (TDM): What are the five things that can help curate the perfect event? What is closest to your heart as far as AIME 2025 is concerned?

Silke Calder (SC): For AIME 2025, witnessing the power of human connection is important. Seeing industry professionals come together, forge new relationships, and reignite their passion for the business events industry is incredibly rewarding. AIME 2025 is a testament to the enduring value of face-to-face connection and the power of shared experiences. was the incredible passion and dedication of the AIME team

The perfect event?

Understanding your audience Crafting a compelling narrative Curating meaningful experiences Embracing technology strategically Provide opportunities for professional and personal development Generating an amazing outcome for our exhibitors and visitors Continual improvement with our event sustainability efforts

TDM: What were the main challenges of developing and putting together AIME 2025? What kept you and your team motivated?

Silke Calder (SC): AIME 2025, like any large-scale event, presented its share of challenges. One of the key hurdles was navigating the evolving landscape of the business events industry. We had to ensure AIME remained relevant and cutting-edge, reflecting the latest trends and technologies, while also maintaining its core value proposition as a platform for connection and business generation. Another challenge was managing the diverse needs and expectations of our various stakeholders – from exhibitors and buyers to attendees and sponsors. Balancing these competing priorities required careful planning, communication, and a degree of flexibility.

What kept us motivated, however, was the incredible passion and dedication of the AIME team. We are driven by a shared vision to create an exceptional event experience that delivers real value to the industry. Seeing the positive impact of AIME – the connections made, the deals closed, and the knowledge shared – is immensely rewarding and fuels our commitment to making each year even better than the last. The support and enthusiasm from our partners and the broader industry also plays a huge role in keeping us going, especially when the going gets tough.

TDM: Can you tell us about your team and what main role they played?

Silke Calder (SC): The AIME team is a group of talented and dedicated professionals who bring a diverse range of skills and experience to the table. They are the heart and soul of this event. I’m incredibly proud to work alongside such a passionate and collaborative team. While everyone contributes across the board, we do have some key areas of focus.

We have a dedicated sales team responsible for securing exhibitors and sponsors, ensuring we have a vibrant and diverse show floor. Our marketing and communications team works tirelessly to promote AIME and engage with our audience, both domestically and internationally. The operations team is the backbone of the event, managing everything from logistics and venue coordination to attendee registration and on-site support. Our dedicated hosted buyer team focuses on bringing the best possible buyer audience to AIME each year. We also make use of our partners like BEAMexperience who we work with to curate our educational sessions and ensure we’re delivering valuable insights and thought leadership to our attendees. And of course, my role as Event Director is to provide strategic direction, oversee all aspects of the event, and ensure we achieve our goals. It’s a true team effort, and each member plays a crucial role in AIME’s success.

TDM: How is the exhibitions and conventions space developing in Australia, especially Melbourne?

Silke Calder (SC): The exhibitions and conventions space in Australia, and particularly in Melbourne (the home of AIME), is dynamic and evolving. We’re seeing a growing demand for high-quality events that offer unique and more bespoke experiences and deliver tangible business outcomes.

Melbourne, with its world-class infrastructure, vibrant culture, and strong business community, is a leading hub for business events in the Asia-Pacific region. We’re witnessing increased investment in new venues and technologies, which is enhancing the overall event experience. There’s also a greater focus on sustainability and social responsibility, with event organisers increasingly prioritising environmentally friendly practices and community engagement. The industry is also becoming more data-driven, with organisers leveraging data analytics and AI to better understand attendee needs and personalise the right event experience.

TDM: What are your future plans for AIME?

Silke Calder (SC): Our future plans for AIME are focused on continuous improvement and innovation. We want to ensure AIME remains the leading platform for the business events industry in the Asia-Pacific region. We’re constantly exploring new ways to enhance the event experience, whether it’s through incorporating new technologies, expanding our educational program, or creating more opportunities for networking and business generation. Ultimately, our goal is to make AIME an indispensable event for anyone involved in the business events industry in Asia Pacific.

TDM: What advice would you give any youngsters wanting to follow in your footsteps and join the events and exhibition industry?

Silke Calder (SC): My advice is to be passionate, curious, and adaptable. This industry is constantly evolving, so it’s important to be willing to learn and embrace new challenges. Develop strong communication and interpersonal skills, as building relationships is crucial in this business.

Gaining experience through mentorship initiatives like our Accelerate Program (AIME Rockets) and Next Steps Program is pivotal. Networking is also essential, so attend industry events and connect with experienced professionals as much as possible. And most importantly, be prepared to work hard. The events and exhibition business can be demanding, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. If you have a passion for creating memorable experiences and connecting people, then this could be the perfect career for you.