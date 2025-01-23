Set Sail on Silversea’s 2025 World Cruise, Controtempo
- The Art of Departure: A Washoku Lunch (Tokyo): On 13 January 2025, guests enjoyed a Bon Voyage luncheon at the legendary Happo-en, indulging in the season’s harvest through the art of washoku, paired with fine Japanese wines and a performance by the Hiroshima Junior Marimba Ensemble.
- Hoi An for Foodies (Vietnam): On 1 February 2025, guests will embark on a sensory journey through the flavours of Vietnam, starting with a serene sunset cruise along the rivers of Hoi An and culminating in an exquisite meal at one of three distinct restaurants.
- Singapore: A Bird’s Eye View (Singapore): On 7 February 2025, guests will enjoy exclusive access to the iconic Sky Park Observation Deck, 57 stories above Singapore’s cityscape.
- Dinner Between the Dunes (Namibia): Beneath the vast Namibian sky, guests will feast on local specialities and fine South African wines amidst the golden dunes of the Namib Desert, accompanied by marimba music, choir harmonies, and mesmerising fire-spinners.
- An Evening with Marie Antoinette in Versailles (France): Guests will experience rare private access to Versailles for a gala evening and dinner, enjoying the palace’s opulent furnishing and superb gardens.
- The World Through Our Eyes (Sweden): In Stockholm, guests will enjoy a photo exhibit created exclusively for Controtempo, accompanied by a culinary experience curated by up-and-coming Scandinavian chefs and a soundtrack celebrating ABBA.
- An Iconic Musical Farewell (Boston, USA): Controtempo will conclude with an 80-minute concert at Boston Symphony Hall, celebrating the diverse ports of call explored during the voyage.