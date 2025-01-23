The Art of Departure: A Washoku Lunch (Tokyo) : On 13 January 2025, guests enjoyed a Bon Voyage luncheon at the legendary Happo-en, indulging in the season’s harvest through the art of washoku, paired with fine Japanese wines and a performance by the Hiroshima Junior Marimba Ensemble.

Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has embarked on its 2025 World Cruise,, inviting guests to journey offbeat to 59 destinations in 30 countries. Departing from Tokyo on 13 January 2025 and arriving in New York on 29 May 2025, guests will explore iconic cities and hidden gems across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America during unconventional seasons, pairing exploration with destination immersion. "Controtempo will open the world to even the most well-travelled guests like never before, allowing them to journey deeper into four diverse continents," said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. "Travelling from East to West, Controtempo – a musical term meaning 'off-tempo' – will take guests closer to the authentic heartbeat of iconic and unique destinations, with more time ashore to experience the world's most enriching destinations during unconventional seasons. And, sailing aboard Silver Dawn for the first time, our World Cruise guests will enjoy an enhanced onboard experience, including the best of our innovative S.A.L.T. culinary and Otium wellness programs. Together with our exclusive signature events, which we have specially curated to give our guests an experience they can't get anywhere else, guests will explore the world in a new light."Staying true to its musical origins, Controtempo was designed to rediscover the world off-tempo and offbeat, offering unique perspectives on both iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations. Split across nine unique segments, guests will discover some of the world's most renowned cities, such as Tokyo and Paris, as well as 19 new destinations never before visited on a Silversea World Cruise.Controtempo marks the first World Cruise for a Muse-Class ship. Built in 2021, Silver Dawn features Silversea's innovative culinary program S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) and the pioneering Otium spa and wellness program. Upon arrival in Tokyo, guests were treated to a seamless World Cruise experience with an airside meet and greet, a hospitality suite hosted by Silversea leadership, and a Bon Voyage lunch celebration. Japanese drummers provided a memorable send-off for the guests' Controtempo adventure.Guests will travel deeper through a collection of bespoke events, unique to Silversea's World Cruises and Grand Voyages. During Controtempo, guests will experience the world through seven exclusive events, including:The Art of Departure: A Washoku Lunch (Tokyo) : On 13 January 2025, guests enjoyed a Bon Voyage luncheon at the legendary Happo-en, indulging in the season's harvest through the art of washoku, paired with fine Japanese wines and a performance by the Hiroshima Junior Marimba Ensemble.

Hoi An for Foodies (Vietnam) : On 1 February 2025, guests will embark on a sensory journey through the flavours of Vietnam, starting with a serene sunset cruise along the rivers of Hoi An and culminating in an exquisite meal at one of three distinct restaurants.

Singapore: A Bird's Eye View (Singapore) : On 7 February 2025, guests will enjoy exclusive access to the iconic Sky Park Observation Deck, 57 stories above Singapore's cityscape.

Dinner Between the Dunes (Namibia) : Beneath the vast Namibian sky, guests will feast on local specialities and fine South African wines amidst the golden dunes of the Namib Desert, accompanied by marimba music, choir harmonies, and mesmerising fire-spinners.

An Evening with Marie Antoinette in Versailles (France) : Guests will experience rare private access to Versailles for a gala evening and dinner, enjoying the palace's opulent furnishing and superb gardens.

The World Through Our Eyes (Sweden) : In Stockholm, guests will enjoy a photo exhibit created exclusively for Controtempo, accompanied by a culinary experience curated by up-and-coming Scandinavian chefs and a soundtrack celebrating ABBA.

An Iconic Musical Farewell (Boston, USA): Controtempo will conclude with an 80-minute concert at Boston Symphony Hall, celebrating the diverse ports of call explored during the voyage.