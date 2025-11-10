Shanghai Commercial Bank celebrates 75th anniversary with a historic exhibition

The Shanghai Commercial Bank officially kicked off celebrations for its 75th anniversary by launching a historical exhibition.

Titled From Shanghai to Hong Kong, Connecting the World, the launch ceremony was held on Friday, 7th November.

The ceremony was officiated by Hong Kong SAR government financial secretary Paul Chan Mo-po together with bank chairman Stephen Lee Ching-yen, non-executive director John Yung Con-sing, chief executive Wallace Lam Wing-ted, and director Lincoln Yung Chu-kuen of The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank.

The event underscores the Bank's deep-rooted confidence in Hong Kong's future and its unwavering commitment to supporting the city's economy and its people.

Artefacts on display

On display until 5th December, the exhibition features 75 exhibits celebrating the Bank's storied journey whilst showcasing its future vision.

Among the featured artefacts are:

A replica of the massive 1931 Vault Door from the original Shanghai Head Office, embodying the grandeur, trust and security of classic banking. This gateway connects the visitor to the world;

Intricate architectural models of the Bank's iconic buildings, including the 1968 Hong Kong Head Office in Central and its overseas branches;

A Cheque Writer machine , used for printing secure cashier's cheques in the 1960s through the 1990s. Visitors can print their own 75th Anniversary Time Cheque in different currencies and amounts as a special souvenir; and

A dedicated Digital Experience Zone featuring the interactive installation "AI Chief Executive", which showcases the Bank's digital vision and latest fintech applications. Visitors can engage in a dynamic dialogue with our AI-powered Chief Executive to discover how fintech is shaping the future of banking.

A story of growth and progress

Speaking at the ceremony, Lee called the audience’s attention towards the bank’s unique legacy and strategic positioning.

Lee declared: "Our 75-year journey reflects Hong Kong's story of growth and resilience. Our core strength has been a steadfast focus on our corporate and SME customers, as well as high net worth individuals, fostering deep trust and long-term relationships that span generations and geographies.”

Lam likewise, outlined the bank's forward-looking strategy as it looks to the future.

He said: "We are a bank that anticipates change, embraces innovation and takes decisive actions. Building on our legacy, our strategy is clear. First, we will accelerate our digital transformation. Having joined the HKMA-Cyberport GenA.I. Sandbox, we are embedding AI across all operations: from streamlining account openings with smarter KYC to delivering hyper-personalised financial advice.Second, we will amplify our global reach. With established presence in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, alongside our strong foothold in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai, our Tribank alliance enables us to extend our international reach. This positions us perfectly to serve families and businesses across geographies. Third, we are reinvigorating our brand to strengthen our core values and connect with both current and future generations. For younger customers, we offer intuitive digital-first solutions. For long-standing customers, we preserve the human touch and personalised service they cherish. For all, we remain a bank that values trust above all, a commitment embedded in every decision we make."