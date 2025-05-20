Shanmugam Thangavelu appointed the GM of Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah

Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah is excited to announce the appointment of Shanmugam Thangavelu as its new General Manager. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years across luxury resorts and globally renowned hotel brands, Shan brings a wealth of leadership experience, operationalexpertise, and an infectious passion for hospitality to this vibrant property.

Shan’s journey through the hospitality world has taken him from the island shores of Seychelles to bustling cityscapes in Singapore and right back to the tropical paradise of Langkawi, where he’s no stranger. His impressive background includes leadership roles with Four Seasons, Raffles, Westin, and most recently, Fairfield by Marriott, where he served as General Manager of the Bintulu Paragon property. Shan’s track record highlights successful pre-openings, operational excellence, and consistently strong business results—qualities that will steer Aloft Langkawi toward even greater heights.

Reflecting on his decision to return to Langkawi, Shan shares, “I always loved Langkawi. It holds a special place in my heart. So when the opportunity came up to return, it honestly felt like something I couldn’t pass up. Taking on the role at Aloft Langkawi, a property with so much potential, felt like hitting a jackpot. The blend of location, brand energy, and the chance to make a real impact made it an easy ‘yes’ for me.”

Known for his empowering and disciplined leadership style, Shan lives by the motto: “Passion fuels my leadership, planning drives my success, and accountability shapes my team.”

He is committed to nurturing a high-performance culture while ensuring an energetic, guest-centric experience that matches Aloft’s fun and fresh DNA.

Outside of work, Shan leads by example in balancing life and work. Whether he’s powering through a workout, recharging with quality sleep, or escaping into his favorite shows, he knows that staying energized is key to strong leadership. A self-declared tea enthusiast, early riser, and beach lover, Shan fits right in with the laid-back yet upbeat vibe of Aloft Langkawi.

Shan’s advice to his team is simple yet impactful: “Mistakes are inevitable, but learning from them turns every misstep into an opportunity for growth.”

With his deep passion for hospitality, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence, Shan is set to lead Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah into an exciting new chapter. His leadership promises to further elevate the hotel’s vibrant spirit, deliver memorable guest experiences, and strengthen its position as a leading lifestyle destination in Langkawi.

As Shan embarks on this new journey, guests and associates alike can look forward to bold leadership, innovative ideas, and a renewed focus on creating unforgettable moments, all powered by Aloft’s signature style and spirit.