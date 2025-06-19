Shiji lists ten reasons why hotels need to ramp up their property management systems

Let’s face it: technology is constantly evolving and the team at global hospitality tech firm Shiji points out that those who refuse to move with the times are guaranteed to be left behind.

A good case for this would be the global hospitality sector, an industry that needs to move with the times, especially where its operations are concerned.

While hospitality itself continues to race in terms of amenity, service, and property development, the property management systems (PMS) used on the backend of operations are bogging many accommodation providers down.

More often than not, the legacy tools kept in use leave hotels exposed to online threats as they are no longer being updated with the latest protocols.

For this reason, Shiji shares ten reasons why hotels need to revamp their PMS if they want to both keep up with new technologies and protect themselves from threats.

I. Dealing with cybersecurity threats can get incredibly expensive

Hotels are a prime target for hackers because they have so much in the way of usable data.

Think about it: a legacy PMS that’s practically hanging by a thread is a treasure trove for hackers who can dig into everything from credit card details to passport information; and such sensitive information can earn them a pretty penny and more on the dark web.

In turn, this will lead to lawsuits and hotels scrambling to mitigate reputational damage; and all that seriously costs.

However, if an updated PMS is put in place, hoteliers can enjoy AI-bolstered online security measures, property encrypted databases, as well as 24/7 threat monitoring to keep unsavoury elements at bay.

II. Global data laws and regulations are becoming tighter and stricter

Hotels handling international guests deal with government regulations on a regular basis.

Depending on where they are, it could be GDPR in Europe, CCPA in California, and data localisation laws in countries like China and Brazil.

A PMS that doesn’t automatically manage data retention and compliance settings puts your hotel at risk of hefty fines.

Fortunately, new systems come with built-in compliance tools that handle this for you.

III. You need the Cloud

If your PMS crashes because a local server failed, you’re losing bookings and frustrating guests.

Cloud-based PMS solutions eliminate this risk, offering automatic backups, real-time updates, and access from anywhere, whether it’s the front desk, a tablet in housekeeping, or your phone at the airport.

The cloud enables hotels to bid downtime and maintenance issues goodbye for good.

IV. Going digital makes things more convenient for guests

As nobody wants to wait in line when checking in, today’s hotel guests expect mobile check-ins, digital room keys, and instant service requests from their phones.

Having a modern PMS in place enables these features and more.

In turn, this ensures that your property meets the expectations set by major chains and innovative independents.

V. A good PMS prevents isolation

A PMS that doesn’t talk to your revenue management system, CRM, or payment gateway creates bottlenecks.

The best solutions offer seamless API integrations, allowing systems to work together.

Systems working in tandem can update room availability in real-time, sync guest preferences, and streamline operations without endless manual data entry.

VI. Automation leads to efficiency in terms of time and money

In this day and age, no hotel should be assigning rooms or reconciling invoices manually.

A modern PMS automates these tasks with AI-driven workflows, reducing human error and freeing up staff for guest interactions.

Just think: with a system that automatically assigns housekeeping tasks based on check-out times, everything is done in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

VII. The right PMS ought to fit your hotel and not the other way around

Most legacy PMS solutions force hotels into rigid workflows.

If your system makes it harder to personalise services, you’re using the wrong one.

A modern PMS adapts to your brand’s way of doing business, not the other way around.

VIII. A modern PMS allows for data-driven decisions

Old PMS systems either lack analytics or bury hotels in spreadsheets.

A modern system, on the other hand, delivers clear, real-time insights on an easy-to-read dashboard.

Having one in place means no more guesswork or clunky reports.

IX. The day of standalone channel management systems is over

Managing OTA listings used to require separate channel management software, but not anymore.

The latest PMS solutions integrate this function, ensuring rates and availability sync automatically across all platforms.

This, in turn, reduces overbookings and saves costs on third-party software.

X. Finally, relying on legacy systems will seriously leave you behind

Technology these days evolves so rapidly that a PMS designed in the 2010s can’t compete with the functional bells and whistles offered by contemporary systems.

Many PMS products these days boast of AI-driven pricing engines, voice-command functionality, or smart room integrations.

Instead of patching an outdated system, investing in a future-proof PMS ensures your hotel remains competitive for years to come.