 SilverDoor presents the winners of the 2025 APAC Property Partner Awards

SilverDoor presents the winners of the 2025 APAC Property Partner Awards

The awards were given out during its hosted insights event for the APAC region on 29th May

Hospitality
Singapore

Global serviced apartment agent SilverDoor announced the winners of its annual APAC Property Partner Awards on 29th May.

The awards were given out during its hosted insights event for the APAC region which was held in Singapore.

The event was hosted by SilverDoor’s CEO Stuart Winstone, executive vice-president for APAC Sophie Brinsley, and chief supply officer Alex Neale.

Following the awards, Winstone remarked: “Our winners this year have all demonstrated their unfailing commitment to working with us and our global client base to ensure we are continuing to support them, their teams and their wider operations with exceptional service. I would like to personally thank each of our property partners for their continued support and congratulate the winners on their well-earned success.”  

Meet the winners’ circle

  • Exemplary Service: Frasers Hospitality. Winning for the second time, the team were praised for their diligent attention to detail and excellent standard of guest care 
  • Best Property Collaboration: Le Grove Serviced Residences. The team at Le Grove Serviced Residences were awarded in recognition of their continued commitment to engage with and support the SilverDoor team 
  • Outstanding Individual: Edmund Yeoh – The Ascott Limited. Edmund Yeoh consistently displays exceptional professionalism to support the SilverDoor team and clients  

Diversification is key

As stated earlier, the event also featured discussions on key insights on current corporate travel and relocation trends across the region, key growth markets, booking behaviours and sustainability before the awards presentation.  

In her talk at the event, Brinsley cast the spotlight on the growing level of diversification across the region as demand for more tertiary locations, as reported in the latest SilverDoor Market Update, is seeing strong growth alongside more established cities.

She said: “Tokyo and Sydney continue to be strongholds for corporate stays, with steady demand and long average lengths of stay. Particularly interesting is the rising activity we’re seeing in Taiwan, especially tertiary cities like Tainan and Hsinchu, which speaks to a diversification of demand across APAC. Likewise, from a relocation perspective, India and Southeast Asia are also seeing strong demand.”

