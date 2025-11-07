Singapore loyalty platform HeyMax debuts in Hong Kong and teams up with Cathay

Singaporean loyalty and travel rewards platform HeyMax has officially made its debut in the Hong Kong market, marking its first international expansion.

Platform officials also made use of the occasion to announce a new partnership with Cathay.

The move underscores HeyMax's ambition to build Asia's leading open loyalty ecosystem, enabling users to earn and redeem miles across multiple brands and partners.

The launch also comes as Hong Kong continues to attract fintech and travel-tech companies seeking to serve a growing base of regional consumers.

The company also plans to quadruple its team and expand regional partnerships to support this growth.

HeyMax co-founder and chief executive Joe Lu said: "As one of the world's leading travel hubs, Hong Kong plays a pivotal role in connecting global travellers. With both strong outbound and inbound demand, it's a key market in building our global traveller network. HeyMax is well-positioned to help consumers turn everyday spending into meaningful travel experiences, while enabling businesses in Hong Kong to tap into the travel economy as a powerful way to engage their customers and members."

The partnership marks a major step in expanding HeyMax's regional rewards ecosystem and driving new collaborations.

HeyMax Hong Kong and global head of loyalty partnerships David B Wang added: "Hong Kong is one of Asia's most influential markets for travel, finance, and lifestyle, a natural fit for HeyMax's next phase of growth. Through close collaboration with our partners, we look to help brands connect more deeply with travelers via Max Miles and strengthen our growing network of airline and hotel partners."

Big benefits

Users in Hong Kong can earn Max Miles from over 300 leading merchants including Watsons, Trip.com, Klook, Starbucks, foodpanda and redeem them for flights, hotels, and rewards from over 30 programmes, including Cathay, ALL Accor, and Qatar Airways.

These partnerships reflect HeyMax's role in connecting financial, lifestyle, and travel partners through a unified rewards platform that helps businesses drive deeper loyalty and unlock new value for consumers.

As part of the launch, Cathay members in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia can convert Max Miles into Asia Miles and redeem them for travel and lifestyle rewards, including flights on Cathay Pacific, partner airlines, and over 800 partners worldwide.

According to Cathay’s regional head of customer travel and lifestyle for Southeast Asia and Oceania Jonathan Ng: "As a premium travel lifestyle brand, partnering with HeyMax enables us to further strengthen our lifestyle ecosystem beyond our home hub of Hong Kong, giving our community of travellers across Southeast Asia more ways to turn everyday spending into meaningful travel experiences. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering greater flexibility, value, and choice to our members, wherever they are in their travel journey."

Beyond merchants, HeyMax is also working with major partners operating in Hong Kong and beyond such as MoneyHero, Octopus, Preferrd and Visa, who are integrating Max Miles as part of their rewards and customer engagement strategies.

In addition, HeyMax's FlyAnywhere feature lets users redeem Max Miles for any flight, on any airline, anywhere in the world. In addition to travel rewards, users can earn miles when purchasing digital vouchers from local favourites such as HKTVmall, 7-Eleven, JHC, and Starbucks, or when shopping for select lifestyle products.