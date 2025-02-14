Sixth annual TravMedia Summit Australia concludes with key insights for the sector

The 6th annual TravMedia Summit Australia concluded with insightful discussions, networking and industry-leading expertise.

Held in Sydney, the event brought together over 400 travel media, public relations, and tourism professionals to explore the evolving landscape of travel storytelling, trends and innovation.

The Summit featured a line-up of expert speakers, each offering valuable perspectives about the future of travel and media.

Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions and gained practical strategies to navigate the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

TravMedia founder and chief executive Nick Wayland enthused: “What an incredible day of fresh ideas from global thought leaders. Every session sparked inspiration—from AI and powerful storytelling to the future of travel, emerging trends and working with top editors. The final session was an eye-opening workshop on how TikTok is reshaping travel.”

Throughout the day, attendees engaged in multiple catered networking breaks and a closing cocktail function, further fostering connections that will drive collaboration and innovation in the year ahead.

The 6th annual TravMedia Summit Australia once again became a vital forum for industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore trends and strengthen partnerships.

As the event concluded, participants left feeling inspired and equipped with new strategies to navigate the future of travel and the ever-changing media landscape.

Highlighted discussions

Chris Jeffares on the content explosion

Chris Jeffares, director of INDIE.C, delivered a compelling session on how the travel industry can harness the power of storytelling. He emphasised the need for creativity and strategic content development to engage audiences in an increasingly digital world.

Key trends and insights

A distinguished panel, moderated by Darren Karshagen of Expedia Group Oceania, examined the latest industry shifts. Panellists included Doug Bourgeois (Explore Louisiana), James Kavanagh (Flight Centre Travel Group), Jo McCauley (Southern Cross Travel Insurance), and Wendy Wu (Wendy Wu Tours). Their discussion covered key travel trends, consumer behaviour and market projections shaping the industry’s future.

Graham Lovelace’s keynote on generative AI

Graham Lovelace, strategist and writer at Charting Gen AI, explored how generative AI revolutionises travel media and brand storytelling. His keynote offered a forward-looking perspective on leveraging AI tools for content creation and audience engagement and how to be part of the narrative rather than be replaced by it.

Into the future of travel

A panel of industry experts, moderated by Kerrie McCallum of News Corp, shared their perspectives on the future of travel. Speakers included Todd Davidson (Travel Oregon), Kara Glamore (Carnival Cruise Line ANZ), and John O’Sullivan (Experience Co). Discussions covered sustainability, evolving traveller expectations and emerging business opportunities in the sector.

A high-spirited slam with travel editors

This always fast-paced and engaging session featured top travel editors sharing insights on crafting compelling pitches and securing media coverage or commissions for their respective outlets and publications. Moderated by TravMedia’s Nick Wayland, the panel included Christian Barker (Signature Media), Kate Cox (ACM’s Explore), Trudi Jenkins (Traveller), and Melissa Woodley (Time Out Australia).

How TikTok is changing the travel sector

Declan Malone, Client Partner – Travel at TikTok, provided an in-depth look at how TikTok influences travel decisions and shapes destination marketing. Attendees gained valuable strategies for leveraging the platform to reach new audiences.