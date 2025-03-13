Slovenia opens its embassy in the Philippines

The Slovenian government formally opened its embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday, 11th March.

Aside from being the first Slovenian embassy in the Philippines, the agency is also the Eastern European nation’s first-ever mission established within Southeast Asia.

While the embassy has been in operation since 10th May last year at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City, consular services have been limited as it remained under construction.

Construction on the site was completed in time for the official visit of Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Tanja Fajon which ran from 10th to 12th March.

Fajon formally opened the embassy together with Philippine undersecretary of foreign affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro and Slovenian ambassador to the Philippines Smiljana Knez.

The renovation of the embassy premises was co-financed by two European Union funds: the Border Management and Visa Policy Instrument.

For stronger partnerships

In a statement released on Wednesday, 12th March, Fajon pointed out that strong international partnerships are a necessity in an ever-changing world.

She said: “The Philippines, like Slovenia, is a strong advocate of multilateralism, respect for international law and human dignity.”

Fajon further expressed her belief that the embassy will not only strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.