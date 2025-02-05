World of Musicians (WOM), the premier artist management division of SKIL, recently curated an unforgettable musical experience featuring legendary singer Sonu Nigam at a high-profile global sales summit and recognition event held at Novotel HICC in Hyderabad. The event brought together over 1,500 attendees from across the country, celebrating outstanding achievements, fostering innovation, and strengthening industry leadership.

Commenting on WOM’s role in curating this experience, Yogendra, representing World of Musicians – SKIL, expressed: “We are thrilled to have contributed to such a prestigious gathering by bringing the magic of music to the forefront. Sonu Nigam’s performance was more than entertainment—it was a shared moment of celebration, inspiration, and connection.”

The summit served as a platform to recognize the relentless efforts of professionals driving success in their sector. A senior representative from the organization hosting the event shared their appreciation for the role of music in enhancing the experience, stating: “Recognition is a crucial part of inspiring people to go beyond, and this event was all about celebrating those who have made a significant impact. SKIL’s World of Musicians added an extraordinary touch, elevating the celebrations with Sonu Nigam’s soulful performance. The energy and emotion in the room were truly unmatched.”

This event’s success reaffirms SKIL’s World of Musicians as the leading partner for artist curation in large-scale corporate and industry events, offering unparalleled expertise in crafting musical experiences that leave a lasting impact.