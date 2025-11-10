South Africa holds ‘Corporate Think Tank’ in Chennai

South African Tourism continues the fifth edition of its flagship corporate engagement initiative, ‘Corporate Think Tank’, with Chennai as the second stop of this leg. The event welcomed, over 20 corporate leaders and provided a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and explore new avenues for collaboration.

As part of a four-city series, the initiative is designed to build stronger connections between South African Tourism and India’s corporate sector. Through thought-provoking discussions, immersive destination showcases, and interactive networking sessions, ‘Corporate Think Tank’ serves as a strategic platform to spotlight South Africa’s growing appeal as a premier destination for business events, MICE, and leisure travel.

Chennai has emerged as a strategic focus market for South African Tourism, driven by its robust industrial base, thriving automobile and manufacturing sectors, and a rapidly expanding corporate travel segment. With a well-developed MICE infrastructure, South African Tourism is strategically positioning Chennai as a high-potential source market for both business events and leisure travel to South Africa.

The event was led by Deepika Nair, Acting Trade Manager, South African Tourism, discussing South Africa’s strong position as a top MICE destination, supported by better connectivity through upcoming direct flights from India and easier visa processes. With quicker approvals in just five working days and initiatives like the Trusted Tour Operators Scheme, travelling to South Africa is becoming smoother for Indian businesses.

The Corporate Think Tank serves as a strategic platform for us to engage directly with India’s corporate leaders and gain deeper insights into their evolving travel priorities,” said Gcobani Mancotywa, Regional General Manager – Asia, Australia, and Middle East, South African Tourism. “We are delighted to bring this initiative to Chennai, a city renowned for its industrial strength, entrepreneurial spirit, and rapidly expanding corporate ecosystem. The discussions here have been both insightful and promising, reaffirming Chennai’s position as a key driver of South Africa’s MICE growth story. As India continues to stand among our fastest-growing markets, we remain committed to fostering meaningful partnerships and welcoming an increasing number of corporate groups and business events from Chennai to South Africa

With 47% of India’s population currently aged 15 to 54, MICE is projected to rise to 60% by 2025 and 56% by 2050 corporate spending on overseas events, expanding infrastructure, and enhanced global connectivity are set to propel India into a global MICE powerhouse, positioning South Africa as a natural and compelling partner in this upward journey. This growth is fueled by India’s booming outbound travel market, the world’s second fastest growing after China, driven by a youthful and educated population, a rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes.

South Africa has emerged as a leading destination for MICE travel from India, with its diversity of offerings ranging from over 3,000 adventure activities and iconic wildlife safaris to scenic road trips and awe-inspiring natural beauty all of which can be experienced within a week. The Rainbow Nation’s ability to deliver rewarding, cost-effective, and value-driven experiences has made it a top choice for Indian corporates seeking memorable incentive getaways, with South African Tourism consistently building a strong reputation as a trusted partner in this space.

About South African Tourism: South African Tourism is the tourism marketing arm of the South African government. Simply put, their job is to promote the country domestically and internationally, whether for leisure, business or events tourism.

As a government body, they are committed to meaningfully contributing to the South African government's objectives of inclusive economic growth, sustainable job creation, and redistribution and transformation of the industry.