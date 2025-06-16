SpiceJet Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Profit  

SpiceJet Ltd. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025. The airline posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of INR 319 Crore for Q4 FY25, marking its second consecutive profitable quarter, and a full-year net profit of INR 48 Crore – the first in seven years – underscoring the success of its financial and operational turnaround strategy.

Driven by improved yields, sustaining high load factors, and cost optimization, SpiceJet’s revenue for Q4 FY25 rose 17.6% QoQ to INR 1,942 Crore, while EBITDA increased to INR 527 Crore from INR 209 Crore in the last quarter. The Passenger Load Factor stood at 88.1%, highlighting strong demand.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, the airline posted a net profit of INR 48 Crore, a remarkable recovery from a loss of INR 404 Crore in FY24. Revenue for the year stood at INR 6,736 Crore. Passenger RASK improved by 3.4% YoY, and the airline has achieved a positive net worth of INR 683 Crore at the end of the period.

The Promoter Group completed an equity infusion of INR 500 Crore, including the final tranche of INR 294.09 Crore in Q4 FY25, underscoring its strong confidence in the company’s long-term vision and potential.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “As we share our quarterly and annual performance today, our thoughts are with those affected by the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. This heartbreaking tragedy has deeply affected us all, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those lost in this devastating crash. The entire aviation community stands together in this moment of grief.”

“SpiceJet has delivered a strong set of results, marking a significant turnaround in our operational and financial performance. Posting a profit for the second consecutive quarter and for the full financial year after seven years is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our team, the continued trust of our passengers, and the resilience of our brand. With a strengthened balance sheet, renewed investor trust and continued network expansion, SpiceJet is well-positioned for sustainable growth.”

“While the revival of our grounded fleet has taken longer than anticipated due to complex global supply chain and engine overhaul challenges, momentum is now clearly building. Our partnerships with world-class OEMs and MROs like StandardAero and Carlyle Aviation are bearing fruit, and engine overhauls are underway. With overhauled engines now returning, we expect a steady ramp-up in operational capacity in the weeks ahead.”

Financial Highlights (Q4FY25 vs. Q3FY25)

PAT: INR 319 Crore against INR 26 Crore in Q3 FY25

EBITDA: INR 527 Crore vs. INR 209 Crore

Total Revenue at INR 1,942 Crore vs. INR 1,651 Crore

Achieved an impressive Passenger Load Factor of 88.1%

Total passenger RASK stands at INR 5.33

Key Highlights for Q4 FY25

Promoter Group completed equity infusion of INR 500 Crore, including the final tranche of INR 294.09 Crore in the current quarter

Launched 24 new domestic flights as part of Summer 2025 schedule

Added three new destinations: Tuticorin, Porbandar and Dehradun

Renewed prestigious IATA IOSA Certification

Full-Year FY25 Highlights

Net Profit of INR 48 Crore against Loss of INR 404 Crore in FY24

EBITDA: INR 924 Crore vs. INR 777 Crore

Total Revenue of INR 6,736 Crore against INR 8,497 Crore in FY24

Passenger Load Factor: 87.7% against 88.8%

RASK grew 9.3% to INR 6.60 from INR 6.04 in FY24

Partnered with StandardAero Inc. & Carlyle Aviation to fast-track engine overhaul and fleet restoration

Received rating upgrades from CareEdge Ratings and Acuité Ratings & Research

Current Highlights