Starboard Hotels hosts Bluebird K7 festival at Windermere Manor

Starboard Hotels' Windermere Manor Hotel recently hosted the Bluebird K7 festival, marking the return of Donald Campbell's renowned hydroplane to Coniston Water for the first time in 59 years. The festival, held from 11 to 17 May in Coniston, Cumbria, commemorated Campbell's legacy, who tragically died in 1967 whilst attempting a world water speed record.

The event featured two car groups: Classic Grand Touring's Bluebird Legacy tour and the Worshipful Company of Coachmakers. Both groups showcased classic and high-performance vehicles at the hotel. Nick Lyford, who organised the Coachmakers' trip, praised the venue, stating, “The Windermere Manor Hotel was the ideal location for our group to get to the festival.”

A highlight of the festival was a private dinner presentation by Don Wales, Campbell's nephew, who shared insights into his uncle's achievements and enduring legacy. The Ruskin Museum in Coniston orchestrated Bluebird K7's return, with Australian World Water Speed Record contender Dave Warby and Flt Lt David John Gibbs RAF piloting the hydroplane.

On 15 May, Bluebird K7, piloted by Warby, achieved a speed of 100mph, allowing it to 'plane'—a hydrodynamic feat enabling the craft to skim the water's surface at high speeds. Campbell had previously set the World Water Speed Record seven times between 1955 and 1964, with four records achieved on Coniston Water.

Starboard Hotels, known for its award-winning operations of independent and franchise hotels, owns the Windermere Manor Hotel

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