 StarCruises now the first to offer round-trip Vietnamese cruises to Singapore

StarCruises now the first to offer round-trip Vietnamese cruises to Singapore

The Star Voyager is the first cruise ship to offer Vietnamese round-trip cruises from a Vietnamese homeport

StarCruises celebrated the arrival of its vessel Star Voyager in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with  about 1,000 passengers from Singapore. 

From today, 13th June, Star Voyager will also offer Vietnamese travellers a 5 Day / 4 Night Cruise to Singapore during the Vietnamese school holidays with  additional departures on 17th and 21st June. 

The Star Voyager is the first cruise ship to offer Vietnamese round-trip cruises from a Vietnamese homeport. 

For the convenience of passengers, check-in will take place at the Tan Son Nhat Pavillon  Convention Center (202 Hoang Van Thu, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City),  where complimentary shuttle bus services will be available to transport guests to and from  Phu My Port for embarkation and disembarkation. 

Indeed, with all the amenities it offers on board, an unforgettable journey awaits aboard the Star Voyager, the latest addition to the StarCruises fleet. 

Having recently completed its US$50 million refurbishment, this stunning ship delivers a  truly unique cruise experience - seamlessly blending comfort with a wide array of updated  onboard amenities and the signature warmth of Asian hospitality.

A shot in the arm for regional tourism

With the ship’s arrival bringing about 1,000 inbound tourists who boarded from  Singapore, the Star Voyager will also welcome embarking passengers from Vietnam, further  boosting the outbound cruise tourism sector and the overall cruise industry. 

To commemorate  this special occasion, a grand inauguration ceremony was held on the Star Voyager at Phu My Port, attended by Do Phuoc Trung，deputy director of the Department of Culture,  Sports and Tourism of Ba Ria Vung Tau province; StarDream Cruises president Michael Goh, as well as representatives from key government and tourism  organizations. 

Goh said of the launch: “With the all-new StarCruises brand debuting in Vietnam, we are excited to have the Star  Voyager ready to sail from Ho Chi Minh City. This homeport and exclusive sailings are a key step in our vision to develop Vietnam  as a major cruise hub in Southeast Asia. Through this regional deployment, we aim to attract  diverse travellers and contribute to the growth of Vietnam’s cruise tourism and fly-cruise economy.” 

