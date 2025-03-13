Statiq, a provider of EV charging solutions in India, has successfully deployed advanced chargers across luxury, mid-tier, and boutique hotels in 2024. The roll-out delivers reliable EV charging infrastructure to strategic hospitality locations, helping address accessibility gaps for EV users while fostering sustainable travel habits. By 2025, Statiq aims to expand its charging network to 700+ hotels across tier-1 and tier-2 cities, highways, and popular tourist destinations, supporting India’s growing EV ecosystem.

Emphasizing the environmental impact and importance of building confidence among EV users, Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Statiq, said, “Installing EV charging infrastructure at hotels is not just for convenience; it’s also about eliminating barriers to adoption and creating a greener future. Travellers need the assurance that their journeys are backed by reliable infrastructure, and this step encourages more people to embrace electric vehicles without hesitation. As India moves toward sustainability, every charger deployed helps reduce dependency on fossil fuels, contributing to cleaner air and healthier cities. We are committed to building a future where EVs become the default choice, supported by accessible and seamless charging networks at key travel destinations.”

Raghav Arora, Co-Founder & CTO, Statiq, spoke about the user-focused technology driving the installations, noting, “Reliable infrastructure is essential for accelerating EV adoption, and our solutions are designed to address both functionality and user confidence. By deploying chargers that are efficient, scalable, and compatible with diverse EV models, we are solving practical challenges faced by travelers. Whether stopping briefly or staying longer, users can charge with ease, knowing they are part of a movement toward sustainable energy solutions.”

The India electric vehicle market size was valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to magnify at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2025 to 2030. Statiq’s growing network of EV chargers aims to promote sustainable travel while alleviating concerns around accessibility and range limitations. By transforming hotels into dependable charging hubs, Statiq is boosting confidence in electric mobility and advancing India’s clean energy transition.