Travellers are discovering that a quick stopover in Singapore simply isn’t enough. In 2024, more than 692,000 American travelers arrived in Singapore. As the destination continues to appeal to long-haul American travelers, one thing is clear: Singapore isn’t just a stopover — it’s a once-in-a-lifetime destination worth exploring at a deeper level, with its vibrant cultural heritage, world-class dining, and dynamic cityscapes.

That’s why the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in partnership with Singapore Global Network (SGN) is giving travellers a chance to stay longer — an opportunity to take full advantage of all the city has to offer — with the launch of the Stopover, Do-Over campaign. Whether travelers had a quick taste of Singapore and left wanting more, have yet to visit, or love to explore at a slower pace, this initiative invites visitors to uncover the many layers that encapsulate the iconic City in Nature.

At the heart of the campaign is a once-in-a-lifetime grand prize: a fully customized Do-Over Trip for one lucky winner, designed to showcase Singapore’s hidden gems — from its buzzing hawker centers that uphold decades of culinary tradition, lush urban greenspaces that refine the limits to modern sustainability, to late night pursuits with tastemakers crafting world renowned cocktails. In addition, 60 round-trip flights will be awarded to U.S. travelers to commemorate Singapore’s 60th anniversary of independence on August 9, 2025.

“You’ll never run out of things to do in Singapore, uncovering hidden speakeasies, taking in skyline views from the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool, or immersing yourself in a different cultural enclave each day, our city rewards curiosity,” says Eileen Lee, Senior Vice President, Americas at Singapore Tourism Board. “The ‘Stopover Do-Over’ campaign is an invitation for travelers to slow down, stay a while, and truly experience the depth of Singapore.”

Win a Trip to Singapore – Here’s How

Beginning March 18, travellers can enter for a chance to win:

Grand Prize – The Ultimate Do-Over Trip: One (1) traveller will be selected based on a submitted essay detailing why they need a Singaporean “do-over,” and will receive a dream trip including airfare, accommodations and activities.

60 Flights Giveaway: 30 winners will each receive two (2) round-trip flights (for them and a guest) to experience all Singapore has to offer for themselves.

The contest is open for entries through April 18, 2025. “Singapore isn’t just a stopover—it’s where connections are made. That’s why SGN is supporting this initiative—to turn visits into lasting ties. Whether it’s for work, business, or community, we want the travellers to discover a Singapore they’ll want to return to, again and again,” says Regional Director of Americas at Singapore Global Network Cheryl Lee.

How to Plan a Stopover Do-Over Itinerary

With a week in Singapore, visitors can allow the spirit of the destination to guide them. Discover how east meets west, nature and urban beauty intertwine, and the past meets present. Singapore is so much more than meets the eye, with distinctive neighborhoods like the Civic District, Katong Joo Chiat, Little India and Mandai ripe for discovery. Not to mention the steady slate of exciting cultural festivals and top sports and entertainment events happening all year long that are not to be missed.