Hospitality tech firm Shiji International announced the appointment of Steven Hopkinson as its new senior vice-president for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

In this new role, Hopkinson will leverage his extensive experience in hospitality technology to drive growth and strengthen partnerships across the region.

By doing so, Hopkinson spearheads Shiji’s continued growth across these key regions, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to innovation and customer success.

This latest appointment underscores Shiji’s ongoing investment in regional leadership, customer relationships, and hospitality innovation.

Hopkinson’s expertise will be essential in expanding the company’s reach and ensuring that hoteliers in APAC and the Middle East continue to receive cutting-edge solutions and dedicated support.

A timely appointment

Shiji CEO Kevin King expressed his delight at welcoming Hopkinson to the leadership team.

King said: “His extensive experience in building and growing technology businesses in hospitality, combined with his proven ability to drive growth, makes him the ideal leader to further develop our APAC and Middle East markets. With his leadership, we will continue to enhance our regional support, expand our customer relationships, and deliver world-class technology solutions to hoteliers in these dynamic regions.”

For his part, Hopkinson remarked: “I’m thrilled to join Shiji at such an exciting time. The APAC and Middle East regions are dynamic, fast-growing markets with a strong demand for innovative hospitality technology. Shiji’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions and local support aligns perfectly with my passion for helping hoteliers leverage technology to enhance operations and guest experiences. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to drive success in these key regions.”

A seasoned professional

Hopkinson brings a wealth of experience in hospitality and technology, most recently serving as senior vice-president for EMEA & AsiaPac at Groups360, where he led sales operations.

Prior to that, he co-founded an innovative group housing solution for the hotel industry which was acquired by Groups360 in January 2020.

His deep expertise in driving technology adoption, building strategic partnerships, and scaling businesses will be instrumental in continuing Shiji’s growth in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Hopkinson’s storied career in technology and digital content began in the early 1990s when he built innovative logistics software for the global freight forwarding industry before going on to be part of the founding team at PhotoDisc, which was eventually acquired by Getty Images.

He went on to play a pivotal role in expanding Getty Images’ business across Asia Pacific over the next decade.

He has also held senior leadership positions at other media and technology businesses and startups.

Also, his deep understanding of both established and emerging markets will play a key role in Shiji’s strategic expansion efforts.