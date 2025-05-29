SuiteOp partners with Cloudbeds

Guest operations platform SuiteOp has announced a partnership with Cloudbeds, enabling hotels and lodging operators to transform their smart device infrastructure into an automated ecosystem – while giving guests real-time, web-based control over their in-room experience.

Simon Seroussi, Co-Founder of SuiteOp, said: “This integration turns workflows into infrastructure. It’s not about connecting devices; it’s about automating the operational backbone of a property. Every door unlock, thermostat change, or alert triggers an action that saves time, reduces errors, and improves the guest experience. That’s the difference: real automation that does the work, not just tracks it.”

Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds, said: “For hoteliers everywhere, the powerful partnership between SuiteOp and Cloudbeds embraces true value-add service, helping hoteliers scale and engage with guests more efficiently. By turning the guest data they already trust into real-time room automation, it saves staff time, trims energy costs, and gives guests seamless control.”

The integration connects Cloudbeds’ powerful property management and reservation system with SuiteOp’s advanced guest operations platform. Together, they deliver a level of automation that goes far beyond simple device connectivity, allowing operators to manage every lock, thermostat, and sensor by replacing manual input with real-time, event-triggered workflows.

By bridging Cloudbeds’ live reservation data with SuiteOp’s smart automation engine, the integration creates a responsive operational layer where smart devices act automatically based on guest activity and other triggers. As soon as a booking is confirmed, SuiteOp initiates a series of intelligent actions: generating personalized door codes, adjusting thermostats to a preset welcome temperature, and switching devices to eco-mode at check-out. These automations enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Operators can define custom workflows that respond to both guest behavior, device status and customizable triggers. If a thermostat fails to connect, for example, SuiteOp instantly creates a task for the correct member of the operations team – ensuring issues are addressed quickly and efficiently. These workflows streamline operations, eliminate routine tasks, and support consistent service delivery at scale.

The integration equally transforms the guest experience. Through SuiteOp’s intuitive, no-download white-labeled web portal, guests can access guidebooks, make enhancements to their stay, and control their environment from the moment they arrive – unlocking doors, adjusting temperature, managing privacy settings – all from a mobile-optimized interface crafted to deliver the polished experience guests expect from luxury hospitality.

What sets this partnership apart is the creation of a two-way flow of operational intelligence. Device data and task updates flow back into Cloudbeds, aligning front-of-house and back-of-house systems in a single connected ecosystem. The result: smarter operations, lower utility costs, and a more empowered guest experience.