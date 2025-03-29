Explore the beauty of Thailand’s summer with affordable flights and unbeatable deals, Vietjet Thailand launches ‘Take Off to Thailand with Vietjet’ promotion, with fares starting from INR 8,900 (inclusive of taxes and fees) on daily direct flights between Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), domestic connecting flights to Thailand’s popular destinations—Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi (via Bangkok, with check-through baggage service)—and the airline’s connecting international routes—Da Nang, Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Phnom Penh and Taipei (via Bangkok, with a convenient stopover and check-through baggage service). Book from now until March 30, 2025, for travel between May 1 – December 31, 2025.

The special promotional tickets are applied to Vietjet Thailand’s daily direct flight services between Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi). Additionally, passengers can conveniently book domestic connecting flights from Mumbai to Thailand’s popular destinations—Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi—via Bangkok with a seamless check-through baggage service. The airline also offers international connecting flights from Mumbai to Da Nang, Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Phnom Penh, and Taipei (via Bangkok), ensuring a smooth stopover with check-through baggage service. The promotional fares are also available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with international debit/ credit cards.

Bangkok, the vibrant capital of Thailand, offers a captivating mix of tradition and modernity. Visitors can marvel at iconic landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun while immersing themselves in the lively atmosphere of markets such as Chatuchak, night markets, and floating markets. Renowned for its world-class street food, including Pad Thai and mango sticky rice, the city also boasts exciting nightlife, diverse shopping experiences, and impressive hospitality. Whether for leisure or business, Bangkok remains an alluring destination.

For travellers looking to explore beyond Bangkok, Pattaya is an easily accessible and exciting destination, just a short trip away. Whether for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, or cultural attractions, Pattaya has wonders for visitors.

Moreover, Vietjet Thailand’s extensive domestic and international network provides easy connections to other top destinations in Thailand, including Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, and many international routes, including Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Taipei.

Named the ‘Fastest Growing Airline Brand – Thailand, 2024’ by Global Brand Awards, the airline continues to expand its modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Also, awarded ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew – 2024’ by International Finance Magazine, the airline upholds its values of being ‘Friendly & Fun,’ while ensuring ‘Safety,’ ‘Punctuality,’ and ‘Affordable Pricing.’

Book your Vietjet Thailand flight today and experience its best service, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable flight from Economy to SkyBoss class. Indulge in authentic Thai traditional meals and beverages onboard, offering an authentic taste of the region. The airline’s dedicated cabin crew provides exceptional hospitality, ensuring utmost comfort throughout your journey. Plus, enjoy a range of additional services at great prices when you book, enhancing your travel experience.