Take the Northern Lights to new heights with Finnair

Finland’s national carrier, Finnair, brings UK travellers the opportunity to experience Finland’s popular Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) season, due to the darker winter nights. 2025 is predicted to bring the most impressive Northern Lights in around a decade with increased solar flares creating a more intense and recurrent experience. This year, the sun’s solar maximum - an 11 year cycle - will be at its peak, making this winter the perfect time to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Finnish Lapland provides the perfect location for Celestial Tourism, offering roughly 200 days where the Aurora Borealis is visible, peaking from November onwards, with the possibility to spot the Northern lights as late as in March or April in spring.

With its strong schedule this winter, Finnair, the Official Airline of Santa Claus, offers connections via Helsinki to four popular destinations in Northern Finland; Ivalo, Kittilä, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi, the Hometown of Santa Claus.

Further afield, Finnair also offers services to Tromsø throughout the winter season, which is set to offer a once-in-a-lifetime display of the Northern Lights this year.

And if luck isn’t on your side, you can always enjoy Finnair’s northern lights experience onboard their A350 flights between the UK and Helsinki, with LED mood lighting transporting you to the depths of Finland.

Voted the best airline in Northern Europe by Skytrax, Finnair offers year-round flights from London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and the Irish capital Dublin, over to Finland and is the only airline to offer daily year-round flights to Finnish Lapland.

Finnair offers smooth and easy transfers between flights from as little as 40 minutes, thanks to all flights operating from the same terminal at its Helsinki hub.