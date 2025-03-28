On 21 March, TAP Air Portugal and Avianca hosted a grand opening of their shared Business Class lounge at Miami International Airport.

The 6,559-square-foot lounge, located in the South Terminal near gate J4, will be open 24 hours a day to offer more comfort, convenience, and privacy for up to 337 passengers on flights from Miami.

A wide selection of food and snacks will be offered, along with premium alcoholic beverages, and hot and cold refreshments. The facility features modern restrooms with showers, high-speed Wi-Fi, relaxation areas, dedicated workspaces, and a specially designed children’s play area.

“Our first-ever lounge to open outside of Portugal brings a little bit of Portugal to life in Miami,” said Sofia Lufinha, TAP’s Chief Customer Officer. “Here, with all the comforts of a new Business Class lounge, our guests may also enjoy favourite foods and refreshments, including cheeses and pastries such as pastéis de nata, Portuguese red wine, vinho verde and port wine. It’s all part of TAP’s focus to deliver the most comfortable travel experience for our passengers.”

The lounge is available for TAP, Avianca and Star Alliance passengers travelling in First and Business Class, TAP Miles&Go Navigator and Gold members, as well as Star Alliance eligible Gold Members and LifeMiles eligible Gold and Diamond members. The lounge also accepts Priority Pass and one-day passes may be purchased, subject to availability and capacity.