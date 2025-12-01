TAT celebrates Air Arabia’s new direct Sharjah–Krabi service

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) celebrated the inaugural Air Arabia daily direct service from Sharjah to Krabi, marking a major step forward in expanding Thailand’s air links with the Middle East and meeting rising demand from high-value travellers. The launch represents an important milestone in advancing TAT’s dynamic Airline Focus strategy.

The ceremony on 29 November was presided over by Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, Deputy Minister of Interior, joined by Angkoon Silathewakul, Governor of Krabi Province. The event was also attended by Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT Executive Director for the Americas, Middle East, and Africa Region; Wajanan Silpawornwiwat, TAT Executive Director of Southern Region; and local public- and private-sector partners.

Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT Executive Director for the Americas, Middle East, and Africa Region, said: “Expanding air access is central to TAT’s commitment to strengthening Thailand’s position on the global tourism map. The Sharjah–Krabi service reflects the progress of our Airline Focus strategy and how strategic partnerships can unlock new gateways for high-value travellers. The Middle East remains a strong market, and this new route enhances connectivity while directing broader benefits to local communities. It is a meaningful step in advancing Thailand as a leading destination for quality, sustainable travel.”

He added that the direct Sharjah–Krabi service supports Thailand’s Value over Volume direction by drawing high-value travellers to emerging destinations and expanding opportunities for local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to halal tourism providers, spas, sports, and wellness services. The route also reinforces confidence among airlines and investors in Thailand’s readiness, world-class infrastructure, service standards, and long-term commitment to sustainable growth.

Air Arabia will operate one flight per day on the Sharjah–Krabi route, adding more than 5,220 seats per month into the destination and further expanding its Thailand network alongside 14 weekly flights each to Bangkok and Phuket. All services to Thailand are operated with Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft offering 174–215 seats per flight.

The new Sharjah–Krabi service also enhances access for travellers from the Middle East as well as long-haul visitors from Europe and North Africa seeking seamless connections into key southern Thai destinations including Krabi, Phuket, and nearby areas.

TAT and Air Arabia are also jointly organising a familiarisation trip for three media representatives and six corporate clients to explore Krabi from 28 November to 4 December 2025. This follows a series of collaborative initiatives, including the media launch in Dubai in September to promote Krabi, a fam trip for five Arab KOLs during the Chonburi Travel Mart in July, and several earlier joint activities to strengthen Thailand’s presence in the Middle East market.

The Middle East remains one of Thailand’s most dynamic source markets. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) travellers – including from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman – demonstrate high spending, strong interest in wellness and family travel, and a preference for premium accommodation. From 1 January to 23 November 2025, Thailand recorded more than 728,340 arrivals from the Middle East, with an average stay of 10 days and trip spending of around 100,000 Baht. Visitor numbers from the region are expected to exceed 850,000 by year-end.