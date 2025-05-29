TAT launches ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has officially launched the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025—a high-impact campaign running from June to August, designed to attract international travellers with exclusive privileges, unbeatable deals, and curated shopping experiences.

Anchored in the 5 Must Do in Thailand concept, the campaign puts a spotlight on Must Buy experiences that reinforce Thailand’s position as a world-class shopping destination.

Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports, announced: “The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025 is more than a campaign—it’s a powerful invitation to the world to come shop, travel, and experience Thailand like never before. As one of the five flagship highlights of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, it’s designed to spark spending, drive arrivals, and showcase Thailand as the ultimate shopping playground. We’re expecting over 3 billion Baht in tourism revenue—and a surge in global excitement for everything Thailand has to offer.”

The Vice Minister was joined at the event by Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, along with TAT executives and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

Beyond unbeatable deals and exclusive perks, the campaign rolls out Grand Moments and Grand Invitations—headline experiences designed to excite and engage. From celebrity meet-and-greets to curated events, every element is crafted to turn shopping into a memory-making adventure. With a sharp focus on high-spending travellers from China, India, and Southeast Asia, the campaign speaks directly to regional markets ready to shop, spend, and explore.

This year’s campaign unites the power of over 100 partners across Thailand’s tourism ecosystem—from leading tourism associations and airport authorities to top-tier hospitality and retail operators. Together, they’re delivering seamless access to promotions, privileges, and experiences—all available through the official campaign website.

Akkarawit Taphasit, TAT Executive Director for Tourism Investment Promotion, commented: “The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025 is a showcase of how strategic partnerships can unlock unforgettable travel moments. By working hand-in-hand with our partners, we’re not just offering great deals—we’re elevating the entire tourism experience. Our goal is simple: to make every visitor’s journey in Thailand richer, more exciting, and worth coming back for.”

At the heart of the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025 are three standout promotions designed to excite tourists and boost spending.

Shop & Get turns everyday purchases into instant rewards. Travellers who spend 2,000 Baht or more on a single receipt can redeem a stylish shopping bag at designated redemption points. Each receipt also qualifies for entry into a lucky draw, with 20 travel packages worth over 200,000 Baht to be given away at the campaign’s conclusion.

High Spender puts the spotlight on serious shoppers. The top 10 international spenders across participating venues will be honoured with exclusive commemorative plaques, while standout businesses hitting key sales milestones will also receive recognition.

Meet & Greet gives fans of Thai pop culture something truly special. Every 2,000 Baht spent earns shoppers a chance to meet rising star Nunew Chawarin at an exclusive fan event on 24 August 2025—an experience limited to just 50 lucky winners.

Beyond the headline events, the campaign unlocks a wide range of special privileges. Travellers can instantly grab digital discount codes for immediate use at participating outlets, making savings simple and seamless. For those quick on the draw, an ultra-limited Very Special Discount tier—capped at just 1,000 redemptions—offers even deeper deals for the fastest fingers.

Participating venues span popular retail and hospitality hotspots, including Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA), Central Group, The Mall Group, Siam Piwat, One Bangkok, Asiatique The Riverfront, The Pantip at Ngamwongwan, King Power Duty Free, Gateway Ekamai, Lasalle Avenue, MBK Center, Phoenix Pratunam, Jungceylon, Diana Complex, MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center, Terminal 21, CP Axtra, Master Card, Visa Thailand, U2 Rewards Partner, Agoda, Lazada Thailand, Holiday Style Ao Nang Beach Resort, Cape Dara Resort, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn, Grande Centre Point Terminal 21, Resotel Hua Hin, Sundance Dayclub, and Zensala Spa.