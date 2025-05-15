TAT launches “Mueang Na Tiew: Year of Celebration”

Exclusive promotions include fare discounts from VietJet Air (15%), Thai Lion Air (up to 25%), and Nok Air, as well as bonus miles from Royal Orchid Holidays

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched “Mueang Na Tiew: Year of Celebration”, a nationwide campaign featuring 12 themed travel experiences to stimulate domestic tourism during the 2025 Green Season (June–September). Focusing on 55 secondary cities, the initiative combines curated experiences with exclusive promotions from travel and lifestyle partners. Krisada Tanterdthit, Minister Secretary, stated: “This campaign unites public and private sectors to expand travel opportunities and stimulate regional spending. It plays a strategic role in strengthening Thailand’s tourism economy, distributing income to local communities, and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.”

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor for the Domestic Market, added: “Mueang Na Tiew: Year of Celebration aims to boost domestic travel during the rainy season through bold city branding and targeted initiatives. It resonates with today’s Thai travellers – from digital nomads and solo explorers to foodies, families and LGBTQ+ couples – by reflecting emerging lifestyle trends and travel subcultures.” Thailand has something to offer to everyone! The campaign features 12 themed experiences designed to appeal to a broad range of interests — from peaceful escapes for busy professionals and adrenaline-filled adventures for thrill-seekers, to scenic getaways for content creators and romantic backdrops for LGBTQ+ couples. It also empowers solo female travellers to embrace independence, invites visitors to unplug and reconnect with nature, and offers water-based activities such as rafting, snorkelling, and stand-up paddleboarding. Active seniors are encouraged to tick off their travel bucket lists with energising, experience-rich journeys.

In addition, the campaign celebrates regional Thai BBQ hotspots, promotes meaningful family trips during Mother’s Day, welcomes pet owners to explore with their four-legged companions, and invites food lovers to embark on immersive culinary journeys that highlight local flavours, culture, and storytelling. TAT partners with travel and lifestyle brands To support the initiative, TAT has partnered with a range of travel and lifestyle brands offering exclusive promotions. These include fare discounts from VietJet Air (15%), Thai Lion Air (up to 25%), and Nok Air, as well as bonus miles from Royal Orchid Holidays. Accommodation deals are available through platforms such as Gother and Patois. Car rental partners including Pet Friendly Thailand, AVIS, and Chic Car Rent are offering special rates, while Yacht Me, Love Andaman, and Local Alike provide discounted tour packages. Lifestyle perks include cashback and discounts from Bangkok Bank, UOB, and KTC credit cards, along with campaign rewards from BAAC. PT petrol stations, Max Card, and the Max Me app are offering double reward points. Additional deals come from ShopBack, Bar B Q Plaza, SE-ED Book Centre, and B2S. Canon is providing online shopping discounts, while GRAB offers promotional ride and delivery codes. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) supports the campaign with 30% off select accommodation, and EleX by EGAT offers discounts on EV charging.