Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) and Turkish Airlines formally signed a joint business agreement yesterday, 1st June, in New Delhi, India.

The signing was held during the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting and is seen as a vital step towards enhancing cooperation between the two flag-carriers.

This collaboration builds on the successful launch of THAI's daily flights from Bangkok to Istanbul which were launched in December 2023 along with Turkish Airlines’ extensive flight network.

Likewise, this agreement is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism sectors of the two nations, thus contributing significantly to both local and transit passenger traffic.

Working together

Through this latest agreement, the Star Alliance member airlines will work together to unlock substantial passenger traffic potential between Türkiye and Thailand.

Given Turkish Airlines’ globally renowned flight network which is among the world's most expansive and Thai Airways’ strength within the Asia Pacific, their respective guests stand to enjoy a seamless travel experience all over the world thanks to the creation of an attractive product range.

Thai Airways chief executive Chai Eamsiri said: “The agreement between THAI and Turkish Airlines on operating codeshare flights in Bangkok-Istanbul route is scheduled to be implemented in this winter 2025-2026 flight schedule, subject to the respective authorities’ approval. This agreement is the opportunity for both carriers in enhancing their route networks and exploring business opportunities which shall extend to their further routes in the future. Under THAI’s ‘Network Airline’ strategy, passengers are conveniently connected to domestic destinations in Thailand as well as other destinations in Asia.”

For his part, Turkish Airlines’ chairman of the board and executive committee Ahmet Bolat declared: “We are glad to enhance the existing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and THAI, as it marks a significant milestone to further develop the tourism potential between Türkiye and Thailand. This collaboration will provide seamless travel experiences, expand connectivity between the two regions and offer guests more options through both airlines’ networks.”