Thai Airways signs lease agreement with BOC Aviation

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) signed a lease agreement with BOC Aviation Limited for five new Airbus A321neo aircraft today, 16th May at THAI’s head office.
This new agreement strengthens a 15-year partnership and further enhances THAI’s narrowbody fleet.
THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri and BOC Aviation chief executive and managing director Steven Townend signed the agreement.
The event was witnessed by airline chief finance and accounting officer Cherdchome Therdsteerasukdi; BOC Aviation’s head of airline leasing and sales in APAC and the Middle East Michael-John Burke; BOC head of investor relations and corporate communications Timothy Ross; and senior vice-president for airline leasing and sales in APAC and the Middle East Ali Jahanshahi.
What the agreement entails
This agreement represents a significant milestone in THAI’s fleet modernization strategy.
The introduction of the Airbus A321neo aligns with the airline’s Long-Term Fleet Plan, which aims to meet growing passenger demand and expand operational capacity.
The Airbus A321neo delivers advanced capabilities that support both the airline’s short- and medium-haul expansion strategy and its commitment to operational efficiency.
With its new-generation engines and aerodynamic improvements, the A321neo achieves significantly lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft, directly contributing to THAI’s environmental sustainability goals.
The aircraft also offers enhanced passenger comfort with a modern two-class cabin configuration, bringing a widebody-like experience to narrowbody routes, ensuring a consistent and high-quality product offering across THAI’s network.