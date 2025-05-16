Thai Airways signs lease agreement with BOC Aviation

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) signed a lease agreement with BOC Aviation Limited for five new Airbus A321neo aircraft today, 16th May at THAI’s head office.

This new agreement strengthens a 15-year partnership and further enhances THAI’s narrowbody fleet.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri and BOC Aviation chief executive and managing director Steven Townend signed the agreement.

The event was witnessed by airline chief finance and accounting officer Cherdchome Therdsteerasukdi; BOC Aviation’s head of airline leasing and sales in APAC and the Middle East Michael-John Burke; BOC head of investor relations and corporate communications Timothy Ross; and senior vice-president for airline leasing and sales in APAC and the Middle East Ali Jahanshahi.