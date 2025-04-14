In celebration of Songkran, Thailand officially opened the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 through a spectacular celebration in the heart of Bangkok.

Hosted at Sanam Luang from Friday, 11th April, to tomorrow, 15th April, the festival is the centrepiece of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025, concurrently held with the Thailand Summer Festival campaign spotlighting Thai heritage, creativity, and cultural unity.

The day’s festivities began with the Maha Songkran Parade, held in the presence of the Prime Minister, Cabinet members, ambassadors, and members of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee.

The parade marked the opening of UNESCO-listed Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, followed by the official proceedings at Sanam Luang.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared at the ceremony: “The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 brings together soft power, technology, and creativity to deliver a memorable experience that boosts tourism, drives the economy, and showcases Thailand’s ability to host world-class events.”

For his part, sports and tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong added: “This festival reflects Thailand’s unique cultural identity and readiness to host large-scale events. It reinforces our global image and supports the government’s goal of positioning Thailand among the world’s top ten festival destinations.”

A captivating spectacle

The vibrant procession of eight elaborately themed floats travelled from Democracy Monument along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to Sanam Luang, capturing the spirit and symbolism of Songkran through uniquely Thai storytelling.

Highlights included The River of Blessings, featuring the majestic Naga, a mythical serpent believed to bring prosperity through water, and Colours of the Seasons, which celebrated Thailand’s tropical fruits alongside floating markets as symbols of abundance.

The Flavour of Siam paid tribute to UNESCO-listed Tomyum Kung, not only a national dish but also a reflection of Thai wisdom and harmony with nature.

The Noble Elephant honoured Thailand’s revered elephants for their cultural and historical significance, while Betta Brilliance showcased the vibrant Thai fighting fish as a symbol of national pride and creativity.

The procession also featured Spirit of the Fairground, evoking the playful atmosphere of traditional temple fairs; Tuk-Tuk Beats, blending Thai pop culture with festive charm through the iconic tuk-tuk; and Songkran Through Young Eyes, presenting the festival from the perspective of children as both custodians and future creators of Thai cultural expression.

A second parade circled Sanam Luang yesterday, 13th April, and all floats will remain on public display at the venue until tomorrow.