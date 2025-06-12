Thailand remains the most searched Asian market by European travellers: Agoda

As Europe gears up for its summer holidays, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Thailand remains the most searched Asian market by European travellers for the second consecutive year. Following closely are Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, with Vietnam making its debut in the top five. Interestingly, India has also captured growing interest from European travellers, with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands ranking among the top source markets searching for accommodation in the country.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director - India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, at Agoda shared: "Asia continues to be a top choice for European travellers seeking summer getaways, with perennial favorites like Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan continuing to attract visitors year after year. What’s even more exciting is that there's a rising interest for countries such as Malaysia, India, and China, reflecting an eagerness among European tourists to discover Asia’s rich cultures, scenic beauty, and hidden gems. As the Asia Expert, Agoda is proud to offer attractive deals to help travellers explore Europe’s favorite Asian destinations and more."

The findings from Agoda’s ‘Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends’ are based on accommodation searches for travel during July and August, the peak summer months for European travellers. Among the top destinations, Malaysia saw the largest rise in interest, with a 20% increase in searches compared to last year. China, benefiting from visa waivers that have been introduced for several European markets, recorded a 14% rise, while Sri Lanka experienced a 13% uptick.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands continue to lead as the European markets generating the most searches for travel to Asia. Meanwhile, Greece (+23%), Turkey (+21%), and Poland (+17%) emerged as trending origin markets, reflecting growing interest in Asian destinations from these regions.

Additionally, according to the data, Mumbai, New Delhi NCR, and Goa emerged as the most searched Indian cities by European travelers planning their summer trips. The United Kingdom stands out as the top origin market searching for stays in India, followed by the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Italy – reaffirming the country’s appeal among European travellers.