Thailand Secures 2,500-Strong Infinitus Incentive Group from China

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has welcomed more than 2,500 delegates from Infinitus (China) under the Group Incentive Travel strategy aimed at the Chinese market. The visit reinforces Thailand’s position as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) in Asia.

The Infinitus group is visiting Thailand from 12 to 19 May, arriving in three batches. Each group follows a separate travel route within the country—Phuket–Bangkok, Chiang Mai–Bangkok, and Pattaya–Rayong–Bangkok—offering participants a chance to explore regional highlights before gathering in Bangkok for a large-scale seminar and gala event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on 17 May.

TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development, Mr. Kittipong Prapattong, will preside over the gala, which celebrates the Infinitus conference and highlights Thailand’s capability to host high-value Chinese visitors with efficiency and warmth.

The gala event will also feature a traditional Thai cultural performance, supported by TAT, adding a memorable local touch and reflecting the country’s unique identity. TAT also produced a welcome video thanking Infinitus for choosing Thailand as their preferred incentive destination for over a decade, underscoring the strength of the long-standing partnership.

To make the occasion even more special, a VIP welcome was organised at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 13 May for Infinitus executives and team leaders. Arriving from Guangzhou on China Southern Airlines flight, the group was received by Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT’s Regional Director for East Asia, along with TAT staff and representatives from Guangzhou Huiyue International Travel Service.

This visit forms part of TAT’s broader strategy to attract quality tourism from China, positioning Thailand as the destination of choice for large-scale incentive travel. More major corporate groups are expected throughout 2025, building on this success.

Founded in 1992, Infinitus is a leading Chinese health brand specialising in herbal supplements. The company regularly rewards high-performing representatives with international trips. This year’s programme continues a strong relationship with Thailand, following a similar visit in 2024 involving more than 3,000 delegates.