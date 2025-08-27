Thailand to boost global confidence with the Trusted Thailand stamp

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially launched the “Trusted Thailand” Stamp earlier today, 27th August.

The stamp is meant to reinforce international confidence and enhance the kingdom’s image as a safe, reliable and welcoming destination.

This initiative assures travellers of peace of mind when choosing Thailand, while recognising operators that meet the highest safety standards.

Vice-minister of tourism and sports Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham explained at the launch how the Thai Government recognises that safety is the foundation of sustainable tourism and remains the first priority in policy.

Tangsutthitham said: “China is a key source market, and it is crucial that we preserve trust among Chinese visitors. This launch reflects an invitation to all tourism operators, partnered agencies and stakeholders to work together in advancing Thailand’s tourism towards safe, secure and sustainable growth, ensuring Thailand remains one of the world’s top destinations of choice.”

Likewise, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool declared: “The Trusted Thailand stamp is a practical mechanism to restore traveller confidence while laying the foundation for Thailand’s tourism industry to meet international safety standards. More than a symbol, it represents our commitment to making Thailand a destination where every visitor feels secure and truly welcome.”

Tangsutthitham added that the government has continuously paired safety measures with tourism promotion, including upgrading the standards of attractions, coordinating with security agencies, delivering accurate communication, and facilitating visitors in all dimensions.

He concluded by saying: “These efforts signal steady recovery and are the result of collective cooperation in building trust.”

The Thailand Safe Travel Stamp project is scheduled for its initial nationwide roll-out in October 2025.

It will place strong emphasis on international publicity through multilingual content, targeted digital campaigns, and collaborations with key opinion leaders and influencers from priority markets. These efforts aim to project a refreshed image of Thailand as a modern, stable, and safe destination, under the concept “Travel Thailand with Confidence Every Step of the Way.”

Amplifying attractiveness with the comfort of safety

Thailand continues to attract travellers worldwide with its diverse tourism assets, warm hospitality and unique cultural identity.

Yet, in today’s travel environment, safety has become a decisive factor, especially among families, female travellers, independent tourists, and quality visitors from key markets such as China, South Korea, Japan, the US, the UK, and Europe.

Online platforms and social media significantly shape a destination’s image, and negative reports can impact confidence on a wide scale.

Recognising this, TAT has prioritised the development of a robust initiative that demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to be a safe, trustworthy, and friendly destination in both systemic and symbolic ways.

Beyond certification, the project also features supporting activities to strengthen confidence across the sector.

These include a public forum with agencies such as the Department of Provincial Administration, Department of Tourism, Tourist Police Bureau and Department of Land Transport to discuss integrated safety management; workshops on passenger transport safety with demonstrations of emergency procedures; and targeted campaigns to rebuild trust ahead of the high season in both short-haul markets like China and long-haul markets in Europe and the Americas.

What areas are covered by the stamping initiative?

The project targets a strong focus on accommodations, restaurants, attractions, recreational venues and shopping centres, which are key points of interest for Chinese travellers.

Under this initiative, tourism operators will be assessed to receive the “Trusted Thailand” stamp, serving as a practical symbol of assurance to help visitors make informed decisions.

The assessment covers four key areas: general safety measures at tourism sites such as CCTV installation, emergency response systems, controlled access and disaster preparedness; secure financial transactions with recognised global platforms and transparent practices (such as Alipay and WeChat Pay); foreign language communication and professional visitor care, particularly in emergencies; and safe access and mobility, including clear signposting, transport connections and information points.

A dedicated mini–site will be launched in September 2025, providing a self-assessment platform for operators and a directory of certified businesses accessible to visitors.