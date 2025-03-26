The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presents the 43rd Thailand Tourism Festival 2025, taking place from 26 to 30 March, between 10:00 and 21:00 Hrs., at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

This year’s festival showcases tourism products and services under the theme “5 Must-Do Experiences in Thailand”, alongside the concept of Carbon Neutral Tourism, in line with the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sport Year 2025.”

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, noted that the festival is one of this year’s Grand Festivities, designed to inspire travel, create Grand Moments, and deliver instant joy, encouraging domestic tourism throughout the year. TAT expects approximately 130,000 attendees over the five-day festival, with a projected reach of 45 million impressions.

In line with Thailand’s sustainable tourism strategy, the Governor added, “Now in its third year, TAT continues to uphold its core mission of promoting sustainable tourism. The festival includes the ‘Zero Waste to Landfills’ initiative, with 14 designated waste-sorting points across the venue to minimise landfill waste. All waste will be properly separated and disposed of, with an ambitious target to keep unsorted waste below 10%—reflecting TAT’s commitment to making tourism a true force for sustainability.”

To further support the event’s low-impact approach, public transport is recommended, including the MRT (Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre Station), taxis at the G Floor Lakeside entrance, and bus route 136. Visitors are also encouraged to download the Amazing Thailand mobile app, which features a 3D venue map and AR navigation for easy exploration. The app also provides a full schedule of main stage activities and personalised event alerts.

The festival features attractions across nine main activity zones, including five regional village zones and four themed highlight zones, offering an immersive experience through Thailand’s cultural and travel landscape. Visitors can enjoy iconic landmarks, photo spots, local cuisine and products, creative travel showcases, cultural and contemporary performances, and hands-on workshops and DIY activities.

Zone 1: Amazing Thailand

Marking its 65th anniversary, TAT presents an immersive exhibition featuring a TeamLab-style installation and a dynamic 3D video wall. Highlights include a retro photo experience at the Chayanitikorn Studio, coffee at the Amazing Coffee corner, the Osotho Magazine photo exhibition, and sustainable shopping at eco-friendly Flea Market stalls.

Visitors can take part in sustainability-themed workshops, attend talks with travel creatives, and access travel information at the 1672 Travel Buddy counter. Souvenir redemption is available through the Art Toy Journey Collection by collecting stamps—one per 100 Baht spent—with event passports, limited to 100 per day. Live entertainment includes DICE, the cast of GELBOYS: Unspoken Feelings, and a fan session with lead actors from RESET.

Zone 2: Eastern Village

Showcasing the eastern region’s diversity, this zone features Butterfly Kingdom from Pang Sida and Ta Phraya National Parks in Sa Kaeo, the iconic 2-metre “Nong Moo Deng” (bouncy pygmy hippo), and Bang Pu’s seagull-viewing point.

More than 50 food stalls offer specialities like Rayong and Chanthaburi durian, crispy noodles with Marian plum, bamboo sticky rice shots, mantis shrimp noodles, and pork curry with chamuang. Visitors can enjoy DIY crafts, live music, cartoon mascots, cabaret and Tiffany’s performances, and puppet shows.

Zone 3: Central Village

This zone recreates Hua Lamphong Railway Station, the SRT Royal Blossom train, and Mrigadayavan Palace, offering vintage photo ops. The “Million Market” walking street serves up favourites like Boonlert’s roast pork noodles, Mae Lek’s khao chae, and Mae Thiam’s golden rolls.

A nostalgic street food area offers giant rice crackers, sweet potato balls, and rocket soda. Performances include Sornram Nampech, Keng Tachaya, Koh Mr. Saxman, Suntaraporn ballroom, and 1970s-inspired music.

Zone 4: Northern Village

Set in a Modern Lanna-style atmosphere, this zone features a giant LED screen, a 3D animation of “Nong Ava” tiger cup of Chiang Mai Night Safari, the Blue Cave in Tak, and Chiang Mai’s Songkran celebration. Culinary highlights include Nam Ngiao curry noodles, Khao Hor Sao Laplae, and Khao Perb.

The “Ministry of Happiness” offers drinks under the “365 DAYS COFFEE AT NORTH” theme. Relaxation options include treatments from Sappaya Spa (Mae Hong Son) and Sira Spa (Chiang Mai). Performers include John Nattachot, Better Weather, and students from northern dramatic arts colleges.

Zone 5: Southern Village

This zone celebrates southern culture with icons like the pink dolphin mascot, Surin Circle, Yaring Palace, and vibrant arches inspired by batik, pateh, and Nora-style art. At “Lard Roy Pae”, enjoy southern favourites including Betong chicken rice, grilled pork from Trang, GI-certified oysters, Esan teh tarik and roti, and Bara Roti.

The “Lard Craft…Long Lae Ta” zone offers DIY activities using local materials, while “Lard Klai Sen” provides traditional southern massage. Evening shows include the UNESCO-listed Nora dance, teh tarik dance, and the lively Ram Wong Wian Krok, held daily from 18.00–19.00 Hrs.

Zone 6: Northeastern Village

Showcasing 20 Isan provinces under the theme “Isan Traditions: The Path of Faith,” the zone features a seven-metre incense tree, inspired by Chaiyaphum’s Boon Duen Sib festival, Yasothon’s rice garlands, and Loei’s Phi Ta Khon masks.

In “Mong Zaep Nua”, over 40 vendors offer regional dishes like Jaew Hon hot pot, fermented sausage, Mee Kratok, and snacks like fried sour pork and black curry noodles. The “Mong Hed Sud Fai Mue” area features art therapy workshops, while “Isan Muan Suen” showcases luk thung music and cultural performances.

Zone 7: TAT Partners and Travel Mall

This zone features key partners of the TAT, including DASTA, EGAT, the Ministry of Culture, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thailand Post, the Tourist Police, PTT, NARIT, and the State Railway of Thailand.

Visitors can also discover travel deals and packages from eight tourism bodies at the TAT Travel Mall, including the Tourism Council of Thailand and the Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association.

Zone 8: Main Stage

The Main Stage features a dynamic mix of music and cultural performances by top Thai artists such as Sornram Nampetch, Kantong Thungngoen, MEAN, ASIA 7, Earth Patravee, Renissara, Wangkangeng, Tai Orathai, Ryal Kajbandit, Aom-Aem Phetbanpaeng, Monica, Belle Warisara, Dokaor Thungthong, Ponchet, Peck Palitchoke, Suntaraporn, Goldred, Tao Phusilp, and Lek Ratchames. Fan meetings with Gulf Kanawut and Baifern Pimchanok add to the excitement.

The stage will also host cultural and contemporary performances, the Miss Thailand Tourism Festival pageant, fashion shows, and lucky draws, and appearances by celebrity duos like Freen-Becky, Kimmon-Copter, and Billy-Babe. DJs Matoom and Bookko will keep the energy high throughout the event.

Zone 9: Sustainable Tourism Goals

This zone highlights Thailand’s commitment to sustainability and net-zero carbon tourism. A centrepiece is the striking sculpture of a Bryde’s whale created by artist Wishulada from over 90 kilograms of plastic waste—offering a poignant statement on environmental responsibility.

The zone features the Green Playground, with mapping of low-carbon destinations, and TAT ECO PARK, promoting sustainable travel. The programme concludes with a performance by Serious Bacon and a sustainability talk by Kong GREEN GREEN.