The Amazing Thailand Romance Month is on

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Central Group began celebrating the Amazing Thailand Romance Month on 1st February.

This unique campaign kicked off via grand events held at Central World and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Part of the 2 BY 4 Global Campaign, the initiative enhances travel experiences for couples and LGBTQ+ travellers throughout February.

The opening salvo at Central World was led by TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

Also in attendance were TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, along with other senior TAT executives and representatives from Central Group.

Here come the tuk-tuks

A key highlight was the release of 20 iconic tuk-tuks, symbolising Thailand’s warm welcome and promoting key tourist routes, including Siam Square and Sukhumvit.

In the afternoon, a special Lucky Draw event offered international travellers luxury hotel discounts, shopping vouchers, dining experiences, health and wellness packages, as well as a curated selection of exciting travel activities.

All of these are made possible through partnerships with over 50 domestic and international brands.

The Amazing Thailand Romance Month celebrations will run until 16th February at four major international airports, with additional exclusive travel benefits and discounts available beyond that date at participating shopping malls and partner venues across Thailand.