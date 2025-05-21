The Ascott Limited donates significant contribution to Save the Children

CapitaLand Investment’s hospitality arm The Ascott Limited (Ascott) recently advanced its disability inclusion efforts with a contribution of S$400,000 to global non-profit organisation Save the Children. This initiative is funded by CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, under its CapitaLand AccessABLE Programme. The partnership was officially announced at a special concert held at Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, 17th May, in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) which was observed globally on Thursday, 15th May. Featuring orchestral and mime performances by artists with disabilities, the event drew about 100 attendees and highlighted disability inclusion efforts within Thailand’s arts and hospitality sectors. Proceeds from ticket sales were used to donate wheelchairs to the Foundation for Children with Disabilities (Thailand) and white canes to the Thai Blind People’s Foundation. As part of the event, Dots Coffee also set up a kiosk to promote its business and highlight its inclusive employment model, which empowers individuals with visual impairments through meaningful work in the F&B sector.

A meaningful initiative The donation will support two programmes in Thailand and the United Kingdom, benefitting 160 children and youths with disabilities by equipping them with essential skills, confidence and opportunities to participate in social, educational and economic activities. According to CLI senior advisor and CHF executive director Tan Seng Chai: “CHF is committed to build resilience in communities where CapitaLand operates, through supporting initiatives that promote education, health and well-being for children, youth and seniors. Through the CapitaLand AccessABLE Programme, we aim to enrich the lives of persons with disabilities by enhancing their independent living skills, fostering social engagement and helping them realise their full potential.” At the same time, this meaningful collaboration between Ascott and Save the Children also creates meaningful opportunities for Ascott staff to contribute directly, from identifying accessibility barriers to co-developing practical solutions. As Tan puts it: “These hands-on experiences deepen CapitaLand’s strong culture of volunteerism and reflect how our people are actively shaping real, lasting change on the ground.”