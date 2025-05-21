The Emirates A350 makes a debut in Amman

The Emirates A350 has touched down at Queen Alia International Airport, marking the start of its regular service on the second daily flight between Dubai and Amman.

EK 905 departed Dubai at 2210 hrs on 19 May and landed in Amman at 0015 hrs early morning on 20th May. EK 906, took off from Amman at 0205 hrs and reached Dubai at 0605 hrs this morning. *

The three-class Emirates A350 features 312 seats, including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. Designed for comfort, the aircraft offers higher ceilings, wider aisles, and a quieter cabin environment.