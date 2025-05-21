Travel Daily Media

The Emirates A350 makes a debut in Amman

Originally scheduled to operate on 1 June, the deployment of the brand-new aircraft has been advanced by 2 weeks.

Airlines and Aviation

The Emirates A350 has touched down at Queen Alia International Airport, marking the start of its regular service on the second daily flight between Dubai and Amman.

EK 905 departed Dubai at 2210 hrs on 19 May and landed in Amman at 0015 hrs early morning on 20th May. EK 906, took off from Amman at 0205 hrs and reached Dubai at 0605 hrs this morning. *

The three-class Emirates A350 features 312 seats, including 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout. Designed for comfort, the aircraft offers higher ceilings, wider aisles, and a quieter cabin environment.

Passengers across all classes enjoy Emirates’ latest generation of in-flight entertainment with a cinematic viewing experience, enhanced cabin lighting, faster Wi-Fi, and improved seat ergonomics.

The A350’s arrival in Amman marks a significant milestone in Emirates’ longstanding commitment to Jordan dating back to 1986. It also reflects the airline’s ongoing investment in the Jordanian market, strengthening connectivity, tourism, and trade links between Dubai, Amman and beyond. In addition to the A350, Emirates also operates the iconic A380 to Amman on EK903/904.

The Emirates A350 currently serves six other short and medium haul destinations including Edinburgh, Kuwait, and Mumbai, and will soon start serving more destinations like Oslo, Istanbul, and Ho Chi Minh City, to name a few. By the end of this year, the airline will serve 17 global cities with the A350.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

 

 

