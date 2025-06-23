 The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Is Coming to Washington, DC

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Is Coming to Washington, DC

Here’s How Travel Agents Can Help Fans Book a Front-Row Experience to History 

Sports Tourism
United States
This summer, the pulse of global football will beat from the heart of America’s capital. From June 18 to June 26, 2025, Washington, DC hosts several matches of the FIFA Club World Cup, welcoming some of the world’s most storied clubs to a city where history is more than just monuments—it’s a way of life. 

When titans like The Boss, Red Castle, Blue Waves, and Zebras and Bulls clash in pursuit of the ultimate title, it won’t just be about the game—it’ll be about everything around it: the electric streets, the passionate fans, and the unforgettable atmosphere that only DC can deliver.

A Destination Made for Football and Exploration 

Washington, DC offers football fans more than a seat at the match—it offers a storybook setting that turns every moment into a memory. After the final whistle, visitors can stroll through the architectural grandeur of the National Mall, unwind at the chic new waterfront eateries along The Wharf, or take in panoramic views from the Washington Monument.

For agents, this is the perfect time to showcase Washington as the ultimate dual-destination: where passion for football meets a playground of cultural treasures, world-class dining, and iconic attractions.

TBO.com: Your Gateway to Exclusive Deals

Travel agents can now unlock exclusive hotel packages and curated local attractions through TBO.com, giving fans seamless access to everything Washington, DC has to offer—on and off the field. Whether they’re die-hard supporters or first-time visitors, fans will find a tailored DC experience waiting for them.

What agents can pitch:

  • Centrally located hotels with easy access to match venues and major landmarks
  • Local experiences to elevate downtime—from monument night tours to Potomac River cruises

It’s a chance to turn a football trip into something legendary. With limited availability during FIFA season, there’s no better moment to book early and book smart.

Score Big with Every Booking 

The FIFA Club World Cup is more than a tournament—it’s a global celebration. And with TBO.com’s partner offers, agents can turn every itinerary into a celebration of football, culture, and discovery.
 

 

 

