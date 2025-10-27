The Leela Hyderabad holds its First Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony

The Leela Hyderabad kicked off the holiday season with its first-ever Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony, marking a festive milestone since the hotel’s launch last November. Hosted at The Raen Terrace, the evening brought together guests, patrons, and members of the city’s social circle for a celebration that set the tone for the Christmas season.

The event opened with a warm welcome as guests joined the hotel’s culinary team at the fruit mixing table, featuring an array of dry fruits, nuts, and spirits carefully laid out for the ceremony. The gathering reflected the spirit of the occasion - cheerful, collaborative, and deeply rooted in festive tradition.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad, shared his thoughts on the significance of the ceremony, “The fruit mixing ceremony is one of those timeless rituals that beautifully captures the joy of togetherness. It’s a moment when the ingredients may differ, but the spirit remains the same that is one of community, generosity, and gratitude. For us at The Leela Hyderabad, this celebration is special because it marks our first festive season since opening our doors last year. We’re not just mixing fruits and nuts; we’re blending stories, relationships, and the anticipation of creating memories that will sweeten the season ahead.”

Guests enthusiastically participated in the ceremony, donning aprons and chef caps to join the hotel’s chefs in preparing the mix that will mature into Christmas cakes over the coming weeks. The atmosphere remained lively and engaging throughout, with guests exchanging greetings and conversations in true festive spirit with live music playing alongside.

The evening concluded with a curated high tea featuring a selection of sweet and savoury preparations, from Mini Plum Bites, Marzipan Stollen Bread, and Christmas Mince Pies to Smoked Turkey with Cranberry Relish and Brie & Berry Skewers. Guests were also presented with festive hampers as a keepsake from the hotel.

The Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony marked the beginning of the festive calendar at The Leela Hyderabad, celebrating warmth, hospitality, and the shared joy of the season.