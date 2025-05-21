The Lux Collective and Adanté Realty introduce SOCIO by The Lux Collective

Global hospitality group The Lux Collective and Adanté Realty jointly announced the official launch of SOCIO By The Lux Collective, the first-ever hotel & branded residences in Sultan Haitham City.

The signing ceremony took place at the Oman Real Estate Expo at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, marking a milestone moment in Oman’s real estate evolution.

This landmark agreement between Adanté Realty and The Lux Collective brings 219 branded residences keys and 170 hotel keys to Plot 97 to 99 within Yenaier Residences, the flagship sustainable development of Sultan Haitham City.

Adanté Realty CEO Aadil Alexander stated: “With the official signing now complete, we are thrilled to formally launch SOCIO By The Lux Collective, a bold new chapter for residential living in Oman. This partnership reflects our shared vision to create elevated living experiences grounded in purpose, sustainability and global design. SOCIO By The Lux Collective will not only redefine branded residences in the region but will also serve as a catalyst for future-ready communities in Sultan Haitham City. We believe this is the kind of project that will attract international attention and long-term value, not only for residents but for the nation as a whole.”

The Lux Executive CEO Olivier Chavy added: “We are truly honoured to embark on this like-minded partnership with Adanté Realty – one that is built on creativity and a shared belief in future living. As part of our Group’s strategic global expansion and strong commitment to the Middle East region, we are proud to announce the signing of our new urban lifestyle brand SOCIO in Oman: SOCIO By The Lux Collective. This milestone marks a continuation of our Group’s journey, grounded in shared history and cultural resonance from the recent opening of LUX Marijani in Zanzibar, once part of the Sultanate of Oman, to this significant step into Muscat.”

Chavy added that SOCIO By The Lux Collective is a bold expression of modern urban living where modernity meets meaningful community, rooted in Omani heritage and expressed with global confidence.”

Raising the bar for lifestyle real estate investment

Strategically located in Phase 1 of Oman’s first smart city, SOCIO By The Lux Collective introduces a vibrant lifestyle destination that combines luxury design, community driven experiences, and long-term investment potential.

Designed for modern urban living, these residences offer residents premium hospitality services, smart home features, and seamless integration with retail, wellness, and green spaces.

SOCIO By The Lux Collective is a bold expression of contemporary living of the future where design meets purpose and form, community is cultivated, and global citizens come together.

Inspired by the warmth of Omani culture, it is a space where tradition, innovation and sustainability coexist, and where conscious travellers belong.

The project will feature a total of 389 units, including 170 hotel keys, 123 branded serviced apartments and 96 branded non-serviced apartments.

These branded residences form an integral part of the broader Yenaier Residences master plan, which comprises over 780 residential units.

Designed to set a new benchmark in urban luxury, SOCIO will offer world-class hospitality services, refined interiors, wellness-driven amenities, and a lifestyle experience that blends seamlessly with nature and community-centric living.

This launch also cements Adanté Realty’s commitment to advancing Oman’s Vision 2040 through sustainable, luxury urban development.

With Yenaier positioned at the heart of Sultan Haitham City and now joined by renowned global hospitality group The Lux Collective, a new residential era of future living has officially begun.