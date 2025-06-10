The Lux Collective announces partnership with QUBE Development

Global luxury hospitality group The Lux Collective announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with QUBE Development.

This collaboration marks the Middle East debut of LUX branded residences through the exclusive launch of a new luxury residential project scheduled to be completed in 2028.

At the same time, this partnership unites two industry visionaries: The Lux Collective and QUBE Development, both renowned for their commitment to design excellence, innovation, and premium living experiences.

The project is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai, combining the best in residential development and world-class hospitality.

With aligned values and complementary expertise, QUBE Development and The Lux Collective are pioneering a new era in branded residences, designed not only to impress and express but to elevate.

Together, they offer residents an experience that transcends expectation and invites them into a lifestyle that goes beyond the imaginable.

Shared commitments in a dynamic sector

According to QUBE Development chief executive Egor Molchanov: “Our collaboration with The Lux Collective is rooted in a shared commitment to purposeful disruption. We are drawn to partners who think beyond the conventional, and The Lux Collective team brings a perspective that aligns with how we see the future of luxurious residential living.”

The Lux Collective’s CEO Olivier Chavy responded with: “In line with our progressive global growth strategy and focus on the Middle East region, this collaboration with QUBE Development marks a meaningful expansion for our luxury flagship brand LUX in Dubai. QUBE is a respected developer with a clear passion for premium projects and regional growth. We are excited to partner with a team that shares our values and commitment to sustainability and excellence.”

Dubai's branded residences market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, solidifying the city’s position as a global leader in the luxury real estate segment.

In H1-2024, Dubai recorded 5,592 branded residence sales, with a total transaction value of AED 28.8 billion, accounting for 7.2 percent of all property transactions by volume and 12.6 percent by value.

Demand continues to grow, driven by global investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking prestige, service, and lifestyle in a secure and future-focused destination.

According to Morgan’s International Realty's second half 2024 report, buyers are also paying a premium of up to 42 percent per square foot for branded residences, underlining the strength and desirability of this sector.